Mortality Risk Factors Identified for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

- MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
- Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
- Siemens to Acquire Varian Medical to Create Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio
- Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience
- COVID-19 Machine-Learning Algorithm Secures FDA Emergency Use Authorization
- Gilead’s Remdesivir (Veklury) to Be Reviewed by EU Regulator After COVID-19 Patients Report Acute Kidney Injury
- Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
- COVID 19 - Medela’s Portable Medical Surgical and Airway Suction Devices Offers Safer Alternative to Piped Vacuum Systems
- FDA-Approved Drug to Lower Blood Sugar Nearly Halves Mortality in Diabetic Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19