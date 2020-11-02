We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Antibacterial Gloves Offer Sustainable Solution for Consumers

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Nov 2020
Image: BlocAid gloves are embedded with Zinc to kill pathogens (Photo courtesy of GHS Holdings)
New antimicrobial textile gloves hope to ease the demand for medical grade latex gloves by providing an alternative for everyday use.

The GHS Holdings (Bethel, CT, USA) BlocAid gloves are intended for protective use during commuting to work or school, handling package deliveries, in the workplace, travelling on public transport, for school age children navigating hygiene protocols in the classroom, and for providing an extra level of protection during daily routines, while at the same time promoting environmental consciousness. The gloves will be available in five sizes for youth, women, and men, and will be available through major retail channels and online.

The antimicrobial and antibacterial barrier is provided by EcoZinc, a Zinc-based formulation that is fused through an extruded yarn manufacturing process directly into the recycled poly-blend fiber in order to inhibit the growth and spread of harmful microbes and bacteria. The seamless knit gloves also have self-cleaning properties that enable them to be re-used and washed multiple times, without losing efficacy. The gloves are touch screen compatible and are rated UPF 50+ for daily usage.

“The objective is to leverage my 30+ years of expertise in glove making, to bring a solution-based product to help contain the spread of COVID-19, and provide an additional level of safety for family, friends, and community,” said Gary Schloss, CEO of GHS Holdings. “Hands are a secondary source of contracting this virus. By practicing safe hand hygiene protocols, we can offer an added layer of protection for a cleaner personal environment.”

Zinc ions have multiple inhibitory effects on bacterial cells activities, including glycolysis, acid tolerance, glucosyltransferase production, polysaccharide synthesis, and transmembrane proton translocation. They also enhance proton permeability of bacterial cells membranes, reduce Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) synthesis in glycolyzing cells, and diminish F-Type Adenosine Triphosphate Synthases (F-ATPase) activity.

GHS Holdings


