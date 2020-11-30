Lightweight Tactical Ventilator Advances Field Medicine

A novel military grade ventilator balances portability, automation, and toughness to improve the standard of care in combat medicine.The Inovytec (Ra'anana, Israel) Ventway Sparrow MIL Standard ventilator utilizes a miniature turbine to draw ambient air from its surroundings, eliminating reliance on an external oxygen supply; the miniaturized turbine also serves as a highly efficient cooling system by diverting air to the system’s cooling fins. The Ventway delivers most ventilation techniques, such as positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), synchronized intermittent-mandatory ventilation (SIMV), and pressure regulated volume control (PRVC).An ultra-miniature manifold houses all electro-mechanical components, as well as an internal battery that provides up to 4.5 hours of operation, which significantly increases patient safety. The Ventway Sparrow military model, which weighs just 1.3 kg, is also night vision compatible and operational at altitudes of up to 7.6 kilometers to meet military tactical needs. Furthermore, the design significantly reduces maintenance costs and procedures that are traditionally required for most ventilators.“The most prominent electrical ventilators used in military environments are large, heavy, or limited in ventilation capability. The development of a tactical ventilator was a top priority for our company, and collaboration with the IDF Medical Corps enabled the Ventway to meet existing field-combat medical needs,” said Udi Kantor, co-founder and CEO of Inovytec. “The Ventway Sparrow was developed in conjunction with combat medics and engineers to assure high level treatment under the harshest conditions.”