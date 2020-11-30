We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Dec 2020 - 09 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2020 – 33nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Dec 2020 - 11 Dec 2020
Zdravookhraneniye 2020
09 Dec 2020 - 18 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
Medical Fair Asia 2020

Lightweight Tactical Ventilator Advances Field Medicine

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Nov 2020
Print article
Image: The Ventway Sparrow ventilator (Photo courtesy of Inovytec)
Image: The Ventway Sparrow ventilator (Photo courtesy of Inovytec)
A novel military grade ventilator balances portability, automation, and toughness to improve the standard of care in combat medicine.

The Inovytec (Ra'anana, Israel) Ventway Sparrow MIL Standard ventilator utilizes a miniature turbine to draw ambient air from its surroundings, eliminating reliance on an external oxygen supply; the miniaturized turbine also serves as a highly efficient cooling system by diverting air to the system’s cooling fins. The Ventway delivers most ventilation techniques, such as positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), synchronized intermittent-mandatory ventilation (SIMV), and pressure regulated volume control (PRVC).

An ultra-miniature manifold houses all electro-mechanical components, as well as an internal battery that provides up to 4.5 hours of operation, which significantly increases patient safety. The Ventway Sparrow military model, which weighs just 1.3 kg, is also night vision compatible and operational at altitudes of up to 7.6 kilometers to meet military tactical needs. Furthermore, the design significantly reduces maintenance costs and procedures that are traditionally required for most ventilators.

“The most prominent electrical ventilators used in military environments are large, heavy, or limited in ventilation capability. The development of a tactical ventilator was a top priority for our company, and collaboration with the IDF Medical Corps enabled the Ventway to meet existing field-combat medical needs,” said Udi Kantor, co-founder and CEO of Inovytec. “The Ventway Sparrow was developed in conjunction with combat medics and engineers to assure high level treatment under the harshest conditions.”

Related Links:
Inovytec


Print article
M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Latest Critical Care News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Device Shields Tissues During Laparoscopic Port Closure
Inertial Navigation Technology Advances Orthopedic Surgery
Fiber Anchor Improves Pedicle Screw Fixation
Image: The Symani Surgical System for robotic microsurgery (Photo courtesy of MMI)

Robotic System Augments Open Microsurgical Procedures

A novel surgical system allows surgeons to perform complex microsurgery and expand applications in the field of supermicrosurgery. The Medical Microinstruments (MMI; Calci, Italy) Symani Surgical System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Image: Pre-operative MRI detects more occult tumor sites in women with dense breasts imaged DBT (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts

Pre-operative MRI can catch more breast cancer lesions in women with dense breasts who receive an initial diagnosis via digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Image: The OtoSet system breaks down and removes impacted earwax (Photo courtesy of SafKan Health)

Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax

A novel ear cleaning system offers a quick, safe, and effective device to remove impacted earwax, the leading cause of conductive hearing loss. The SafKan Health (Seattle, WA, USA) OtoSet is an automated... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Illustration

COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market

The global ventilator market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and has witnessed a growth surge of up to 172% in 2020 as an exponential rise in respiratory infections due to the coronavirus pandemic... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE