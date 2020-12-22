We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ADVANTECH SERVICE-IOT CO., LTD. TAIWAN BRAN

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Lower Ventilation Pressure Sufficient for Healthy Lungs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: Lower PEEP levels are as efficient as higher ones (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: Lower PEEP levels are as efficient as higher ones (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Low positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) protocols for ICU patients without acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) are no worse than higher levels, according to a new study.

Researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Centers (AMC; The Netherlands), Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (São Paulo, Brazil), and other institutions conducted a study involving 980 patients (median age 66, 36% women) in eight ICUs in the Netherlands to determine if a lower PEEP strategy (0-5 cm H2O) was non-inferior to a higher PEEP strategy (8 cm H2O). All patients were without ARDS, and were not expected to be extubated within 24 hours of ventilation initiation. The primary outcome was the number of ventilator-free days at day 28.

The results showed that at day 28, patients in the lower PEEP group had a median of 18 ventilator-free days, while those in the higher PEEP group had a median of 17 ventilator-free days. Mortality was 38.4% versus 42%, occurrence of severe hypoxemia was 20.6% versus 17.6%, and need for rescue strategy was 19.7% versus 14.6%, respectively. In addition, there were no major differences in duration of ventilation, ICU, or hospital lengths of stay, pulmonary complications, and the other secondary endpoints. The study was published on December 9, 2020, in JAMA.

“There has been a gradual and noticeable increase in use of higher PEEP in patients without ARDS in ICUs worldwide,” concluded senior author Marcus Schultz, MD, PhD, of AMC, and colleagues. “It may not be better to use a lower PEEP strategy, but it could be as good as higher PEEP. These findings support the use of lower PEEP in patients without ARDS.”

Ventilation with higher PEEP may lead to a better distribution of lung aeration, improving oxygenation, and could even prevent ARDS. However, it could also worsen existing or cause new lung injuries, since ventilation with higher PEEP impairs blood hemodynamics and increases the need for additional fluid administration or vasopressors. And because it is common practice to extubate at lower PEEP, use of higher PEEP could also delay weaning in some settings. The study was concluded before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Links:
Amsterdam University Medical Centers
Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein



Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Critical Care News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Tiny Cardiac Implant Closes Congenital Heart Defects
New Embolic Device Provides Targeted Treatment
Endovascular Mesh Treats Cerebral Vasospasm
Image: FLX technology advances 3D-printed porous-titanium interbody devices (Photo courtesy of Centinel Spine)

3D-Printed Interbody Devices Mimic Natural Bone

Novel 3D-printed porous titanium implants have been meticulously engineered, down to the cellular unit level, to emulate human bone. The Centinel Spine (West Chester, PA, USA) FLX technology platform... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE