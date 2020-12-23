Intelligent Respiratory Device Directly Oxygenates Blood

A radical respiratory support system oxygenates blood and removes carbon dioxide (CO2), preventing the need for mechanical ventilation.The Inspira Technologies (Ra'anana, Israel) AXT system provides an alternative to highly invasive mechanical ventilation systems, allowing patients to remain awake and mobile during treatment, and preventing the need for medically induced comas and intubation. The system has a broad range of patient oxygen level stabilization capabilities, as well as built-in self-initiation technology that automatically adjusts its performance based on patient information and vital signs, thus eliminating the need for specialized technicians or medical staff.The device frame is made of medical grade aluminum and magnesium and is five times smaller than invasive mechanical ventilators, making it highly durable, and allowing mobility, simplicity, and flexibility in numerous configurations and settings. An illuminated touchscreen interface displays three zones - the patient's vital signs, system controls, and various data collected from the patient's surroundings. A user-friendly operational dial is located below the screen. All disposable components are provided as a single “Plug & Play” combined set.“Inspira's AXT system is a fundamental game changer in the field of blood oxygenation,” said cardiac surgeon Yigal Kassif, MD, chairman of the Israeli extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) Society, and chief advisor to Inspira Technologies. “This smart, affordable and simple to use system will make treatment more accessible and at a much earlier stage of treatment, far less invasive, much safer and more effective. My colleagues and I are more than excited to implement this new technology and provide better care to our patients.”ECMO is a form of veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS), an emerging therapy designed to provide a higher level of life support by infusing oxygen directly into the blood using an oxygenator that acts as an artificial lung. A tapered cannula provides omnidirectional flow, optimizing gas exchange and reducing stress on the right side of the heart.