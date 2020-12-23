We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Intelligent Respiratory Device Directly Oxygenates Blood

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The AXT system (Photo courtesy of Inspira Technologies)
Image: The AXT system (Photo courtesy of Inspira Technologies)
A radical respiratory support system oxygenates blood and removes carbon dioxide (CO2), preventing the need for mechanical ventilation.

The Inspira Technologies (Ra'anana, Israel) AXT system provides an alternative to highly invasive mechanical ventilation systems, allowing patients to remain awake and mobile during treatment, and preventing the need for medically induced comas and intubation. The system has a broad range of patient oxygen level stabilization capabilities, as well as built-in self-initiation technology that automatically adjusts its performance based on patient information and vital signs, thus eliminating the need for specialized technicians or medical staff.

The device frame is made of medical grade aluminum and magnesium and is five times smaller than invasive mechanical ventilators, making it highly durable, and allowing mobility, simplicity, and flexibility in numerous configurations and settings. An illuminated touchscreen interface displays three zones - the patient's vital signs, system controls, and various data collected from the patient's surroundings. A user-friendly operational dial is located below the screen. All disposable components are provided as a single “Plug & Play” combined set.

“Inspira's AXT system is a fundamental game changer in the field of blood oxygenation,” said cardiac surgeon Yigal Kassif, MD, chairman of the Israeli extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) Society, and chief advisor to Inspira Technologies. “This smart, affordable and simple to use system will make treatment more accessible and at a much earlier stage of treatment, far less invasive, much safer and more effective. My colleagues and I are more than excited to implement this new technology and provide better care to our patients.”

ECMO is a form of veno-venous extracorporeal life support (VV ECLS), an emerging therapy designed to provide a higher level of life support by infusing oxygen directly into the blood using an oxygenator that acts as an artificial lung. A tapered cannula provides omnidirectional flow, optimizing gas exchange and reducing stress on the right side of the heart.

Related Links:
Inspira Technologies


Print article
WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Latest Critical Care News

WONJU MEDICAL INDUSTRY TECHNOVALLEY

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D-Printed Interbody Devices Mimic Natural Bone
Tiny Cardiac Implant Closes Congenital Heart Defects
New Embolic Device Provides Targeted Treatment
Image: The CG-100 Intraluminal Bypass Device components (Photo courtesy of Colospan)

Protective Device Maintains Colorectal Anastomosis Integrity

An investigational temporary intraluminal bypass device could reduce the need for a diverting stoma in patients undergoing colorectal or coloanal surgery. The Colospan (Kfar Saba, Israel) CG-100 Intraluminal... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Image: The Advantage 290 Respirator elastomeric half-mask respirator (Photo courtesy of MSA Safety)

Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option

A next-generation air-purifying respirator (APR) designed without an exhalation valve provides COVID frontline workers with respiratory protection. The MSA Safety (Cranberry Township, PA) Advantage... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE