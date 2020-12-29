We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Handheld Disinfecting Wand Effective Against COVID-19

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Dec 2020
Image: The SOLARIX Wand destroys Coronavirus in seconds (Photo courtesy of Acuva Technologies)
An ultraviolet (UV) surface disinfection device achieves a higher than 99.97% level of disinfection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in just 10 seconds.

The Acuva (Burnaby, Canada) SOLARIX Wand is a pocket-sized, rechargeable UV-LED disinfection device that delivers powerful chemical-free disinfection to high-touch non-porous surfaces. Features include a wide, 270-degree angle beam to allow for faster and easier disinfection of contoured and difficult to reach surfaces, a built-in sensor to prevent accidental user hand exposure to UV, and a built-in timer and a power button that requires double-click activation that ensure child-lock safety. Visible blue light mapping indicates the area being disinfected. Recharging is via a common USB-C cable.

The UV light emitting Diode (UV-LED) technology, developed in conjunction with the University of British Columbia (UBC; Vancouver, Canada), utilizes strong, short wavelength (250–280 nm) light to inactivate microorganisms by destroying their nucleic acids, by inducing the formation of pyrimidine dimers from both thymine and cytosine. The pyrimidine dimers cause disruptions in the DNA sequence, making genetic replication impossible, thus destroying the organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce.

“My personal ordeal with COVID-19 earlier this year gave me time to think about others facing this ruthless virus,” said Manoj Singh, CEO of Acuva. “We decided to join the fight against COVID-19 by doing what we do best. We applied the same key principles used in our signature approach to UV-LED disinfection system design towards the creation of new products to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Acuva
University of British Columbia



