We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021
ISET 2021 - International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy
21 Jan 2021 - 23 Jan 2021
CACVS 2021- Controversies & Updates in Vascular Surgery
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.

Smart Labels Alert When to Change Face Masks

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jan 2021
Print article
Image: Time and temperature sensitive labels protect PPE users (Photo courtesy of Insignia Technologies)
Image: Time and temperature sensitive labels protect PPE users (Photo courtesy of Insignia Technologies)
Novel pigment technology indicates when a disposable face mask has reached the end of its lifespan, or when a re-usable mask requires to be changed.

Developed by Insignia Technologies (Newhouse, United Kingdom), the versatile time temperature indicator (TTI) labels are designed to change color in response to changing levels of CO2 or temperature, or over a pre-calibrated time period. The TTI labels are activated when the packs are opened, and the label is adhered to personal protective equipment (PPE), such as aprons, masks, and more.

As well as adapting its color changing labels for use on face masks and other PPE, the company has also modified a version of the label for medical instruments and devices, such as endoscopes, which require replacement after a defined timeframe. The technology helps to monitor this timeframe, allowing staff to observe, check, and replace a medical instrument or device appropriately. The label can thus ensure the safe use of medical devices, while helping to prevent infection.

“Hospital staff and others in medical settings are required to wear masks at all times while at work, so it’s important that they remember to change their masks regularly in accordance with the suggested time frame,” said David Kilshaw, CEO of Insignia Technologies. “The same guidelines are relevant for those visiting hospitals for extended periods to receive treatment. By including our innovative label technology on masks, we can ensure that PPE is being used responsibly and isn’t being worn for too long, or thrown away too quickly.”

The recommended maximum time to wear a mask is typically 4-6 hours. In medical settings, face masks and coverings are mandatory, but many healthcare staff conduct working shifts of up to 12 hours at a time. Furthermore, hospitals have outpatients spending several hours in hospitals receiving treatment. With no current regulations in place to ensure that mask wearers are consistently changing their face coverings, the TTI label solution can help ensure the safety of all.

Related Links:
Insignia Technologies


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Biological Valve System Treats Tricuspid Valve Disease
Novel Endoscope Simultaneously Images Visible and NIR Light
Vascular Occluder Targets Wide Range of Peripheral Arteries
Image: The EndoRotor running through an endoscope’s working channel (Photo courtesy of Interscope)

Flexible Debrider Removes Necrotic Pancreatic Tissue

An innovative direct endoscopic necrosectomy (DEN) system provides a minimally invasive option for resection and aspiration of walled-off pancreatic necrosis. The Interscope (Northbridge, MA, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Image: The Minerva Endometrial Ablation System (Photo courtesy of Minerva Surgical)

Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

A complete suite of minimally invasive devices support healthcare practitioners in treating abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB). The Minerva Surgical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) AUB kit is comprised of a suite... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Injector Delivers Drugs Subcutaneously
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Novel Hospital Bed Reduces Incontinence Worries
Image: CRM software helps clinics manage their customer base (Photo courtesy of Clinic Software)

CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling

A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution offers an armamentum of powerful tools to appointment-based clinics. The Clinic Software (London, United Kingdom) CRM Edition, created for... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Hologic Acquires SOMATEX Medical Technologies
Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast...
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
Illustration

Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has agreed to acquire Biotheranostics, Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA), a privately held, commercial-stage company that provides molecular diagnostic tests for breast and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE