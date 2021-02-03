Upgraded Infusion Pump Provides Advanced Customization

New hardware and software upgrades add improvements and future-ready features to an established infusion therapy system.The Eitan Medical (Netanya, Israel) Sapphire infusion pump is a compact, robust platform designed to deliver a wide range of infusion therapies, including saline, blood and blood products, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), lipid suspensions, intravenous (IV) medication, and perineural and epidural medications. The pump's smart infusion technology includes a full color touch screen for intuitive and fast operation, built in safety mechanisms that enhance patient safety, and advanced technology that helps minimize dosage errors and false alarms.New device features include a perineural route to support a wider range of pain management therapies; an updated epidural portfolio with NRFit dedicated connectors; a software update to simplify workflows by reducing key presses and message prompts, and enhancing preset programs; FasTest PM, an on-site preventative maintenance solution for quick and intuitive pump certification testing; and the Sapphire configuration manager, which allows for faster, simpler, and reliable configuration management across a fleet of pumps by enabling users to export, save, share, and load configurable settings, drug libraries and preset programs.“For over a decade, the Sapphire infusion pump has established itself as an extremely capable and easy to use across the healthcare continuum,” said Roger Massengale, CCO of medication delivery solutions at Eitan Medical. “We develop innovative and reliable technologies to provide a world-class user and patient experience via our drug delivery and advanced infusion solutions. Our continued dedication to innovation makes our pumps easier to use for providers, and safer for patients.”Smart infusion pumps help reduce adverse drug events and medication administration errors through built-in safety features such as drug libraries and dose error reduction systems. According to a 2012 national survey conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (Bethesda, MD, USA), more than three-quarters of hospitals in the United States already use smart pump technology.