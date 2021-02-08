Clinical Wound Dashboard Elevates Patient Care

An interactive dashboard provides an intuitive cockpit view of wound and patient data sets to deliver more informed wound care.The Perceptive Solutions (Stevens Point, WI, USA) WoundZoom clinical wound dashboard, a part of the WoundZoom software platform, is designed to ascertain treatment protocols by integrating advanced three dimensional (3D) imaging, content management, and analytic software. Intuitive workflows, automated image capture, and complete documentation at the point of care help eliminate errors and enables efficient case management, with clinical analytics and reporting available both offline and online for remote patient management (RPM).The integration with WoundZoom imaging hardware delivers accurate, high-resolution non-contact 3D wound images--including length, width, depth, area and volume--with automated tissue classification and composition. Clear, consistent, and coherent reference points are marked to precise mark wound borders and measurements, including wound healing progression. A standardized wound assessment and documentation process is provided, which includes secure electronic medical record (EMR) access for RPM through laptop, smartphone, or tablet device.“We are proud to release this intuitive and insightful dashboard to support our customers as they care for their patients,” said Mark Lacerte, President of Perceptive Solutions. “The ability to have a snapshot of an organization's entire wound care patient population helps administration and clinicians identify trends across the population and take appropriate actions to help deliver better wound care for their patients.”The guiding principles of wound care are focused around defining the wound, identifying any associated factors that may influence the healing process, and selecting the suitable wound dressing or treatment device to aid the healing process.