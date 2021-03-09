Straight Intubating Scope Assists Emergency Airway Management

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals
- New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for Existing Medications
- Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
- Merck’s Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Causes Quick Reduction in SARS-CoV-2
- Unique Low-Cost, Non-Electric Ventilator Could Help Hospitals Treat COVID-19 Patients
- Breakthrough Therapy Designated Oral Drug Could Protect or Reverse COVID-19-Induced Heart Damage
- Administering Zinc Aids Recovery and Reduces Mortality in COVID-19 Patients, Finds New Study
- Certain Blood Types Could Be Associated with Greater Risk of Contracting COVID-19, Confirms New Study