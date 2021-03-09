We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
18 Mar 2021 - 21 Mar 2021
KIMES 2021 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show
19 Mar 2021 - 21 Mar 2021
13th SIOP ASIA 2021 – International Society of Paediatric Oncology
20 Mar 2021 - 25 Mar 2021
Virtual Venue
SIR 2021 – 46th Annual Meeting of the Society of Interventional Radiology.

Straight Intubating Scope Assists Emergency Airway Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Mar 2021
Print article
Image: The Vie Scope disposable bougie introducer (Photo courtesy of Adroit Surgical)
Image: The Vie Scope disposable bougie introducer (Photo courtesy of Adroit Surgical)
A disposable bougie introducer helps users obtain a definitive secure airway with increased first pass success odds.

The Adroit Surgical (Oklahoma City, OK, USA) Vie Scope is a self-contained, battery powered, disposable scope that facilitates insertion of an endotracheal tube (ETT), as opposed to temporizing measures such as a laryngeal mask airway. The Vie Scope is based on a closed circular tube with a beveled end; light is transmitted from a ring of multiple LEDS at the proximal end of the clear tube, through the side wall and within the lumen of the tube, to give users 360 degree maximal illumination of the vocal cords with minimal chance of light obstruction by secretions or blood.

The Vie Scope design is wide enough to allow an excellent direct view to the vocal cords, but is narrow enough to negotiate past the mandible, maxilla, and tongue. It is inserted using either hand with the operators preferred method, including the Tomahawk approach, directly to the vocal cords (below the epiglottis). A bougie is then introduced between the vocal cords, and the Vie Scope is removed; an ETT is then passed over the bougie into the trachea, and once ventilation is confirmed, the bougie is removed.

“The gun-shaped device has a clear plastic barrel, with LED lights and a peephole the paramedic can look through. The idea is to clear a path down the throat, making it quicker and easier to send down a breathing tube in an emergency,” said Nilesh Vasan, CEO and founder of Adroit Surgical. “It just moves tissue out of the way. Our single-use, one size device was engineered to make difficult intubation a simple procedure.”

It is often challenging for emergency medical service (EMS) practitioners to establish a secure airway for endotracheal intubation and is often considered the most difficult procedure for EMS practitioners with insufficient training to perform. The major obstacle is usually a failure to visualize the larynx due to anatomical variation and/or manipulation errors. When combined with inadequate training, this can lead to malpositioning of the ETT and unnecessary trauma.

Related Links:
Adroit Surgical


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D-Printed Guides Aid Breast Conservation Surgery
Augmented Reality System Advances Joint Arthroplasty
Antimicrobial Coatings Reduce Implant Endotoxin Contamination
Image: The 3D printed Patient Specific Talus Spacer (Photo courtesy of Additive Orthopaedics)

Patient Specific Talus Spacer Treats Avascular Necrosis

An additively manufactured patient specific implant allows patients suffering from avascular necrosis (AVN) to regain motion and reduce pain in the ankle. The Additive Orthopaedics (Little Silver, NJ,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home
New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Image: Low intensity electromagnetic fields can assist recovery from stroke (Photo courtesy of BrainQ)

Therapeutic Device Reduces Disability Following Stroke

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered therapy generates electromagnetic fields that enhance recovery and reduce disability caused by ischemic stroke. The BrainQ (Jerusalem, Israel) BQ System is a cloud-connected... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE