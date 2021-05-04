Electron Canon Purifies Indoor Environments

A novel virus deactivation system uses an extremely high-intensity discharge of electrons to actively impede air and surface transmission of the Corona family of viruses.The Shreis Scalene Therapeutics (SSTx; Gaithersburg, MD, USA) scalene hypercharge corona canon (Shycocan) uses proprietary photon-mediated electron emitters (PMEEs) to discharge trillions of electrons every second. The intense kinetic energy impedes the negative-charge seeking mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, actively disarming air and surface transmission. Shycocan does not use any chemicals, and does not produce ozone, reactive oxygen species (ROS), oxides of nitrogen, or other harmful compounds.The technology is based on a super alloy, scalene, that release the hypercharged electrons. The plug and play device requires no setup, except for mounting on side wall, pedestal, or table-top, and access to a power outlet. Once turned on, Shycocan begins working instantaneously. The device can be deployed in all environments, and does not interfere with other electronic devices such as air conditioning or cellular communications. It is also being studied for use in farms to prevent the transmission of the G4-EA-H1N1 virus, described as being highly adapted to infect humans.“No ultraviolet light, filter-systems, hazardous ozone, or other harmful chemical emission occurs with the Shycocan,” said Professor Meena Augustus PhD, founder, president, CEO, and CSO of SSTx. “A salient feature of this technology, that has also been biologically validated, is that while viruses are targeted, beneficial bacteria, fungi or other micro-organisms, human and mammalian epithelial cells are not, making it eco-, people, and pet friendly.”