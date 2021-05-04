Electron Canon Purifies Indoor Environments

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
- Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
- Organ-on-a-Chip Technology Rapidly Repurposes Existing Drugs for Treatment of COVID-19
- Automated CT Image-Based AI Model Predicts Disease Progression and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients
- Pfizer’s Oral Drug for COVID-19 Could Be Available by Year End, Says CEO
- Korean Biopharmaceutical Firm Celltrion’s Anti-COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Neutralizes South African Variant
- New Treatment Based on Natural Molecules That Improves Lung Function Could Keep COVID-19 Patients Off Ventilator