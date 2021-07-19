We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Handheld Injection Platform Facilitates Fluid Delivery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jul 2021
Image: The MVI viscous fluid injection platform (Photo courtesy of Altaviz)
Image: The MVI viscous fluid injection platform (Photo courtesy of Altaviz)
A novel microvolume injector (MVI) expedites injection of any high viscosity fluid that requires precision dosing and control.

The Altaviz (Irvine, CA, USA) MVI is a self-powered, hydraulic drive mechanism device that can deliver a full range of fluids, from viscid retinal gene therapies and up to the highest viscosity dermal fillers, through 41g equivalent cannulas. The flexible flow controller provides consistent performance across varying downstream resistances. To ensure both drug and therapy dosing accuracy, the MVI has fully integrated visual and audio dose feedback cues to increase the surgeon's ability to hit the dose target.

The integrated dose tracking system is designed to continuously measure drug quantities with sub-microliter precision, and automatically record injection metrics both on-board and through external endpoints (such as a tablet, laptop, or personal computer). Repeatable, precise delivery rates are constantly maintained, even with single handed operation. The MVI Platform also boasts embedded wireless connectivity through Bluetooth for real-time logging and application control.

“Subretinal delivery of extremely high value gene therapies is one of the most promising and demanding surgical procedures done today,” said Jack Auld, CEO of Altaviz. “The problem is that prior to MVI, there were no methods or devices to enable this critical treatment. But we've provided a platform that could solve that. We took a full-system approach to optimize every detail of the procedure…and, we've now optimized it as a platform that can be adapted to other uses as well.”

The availability and usage of high viscosity drugs is growing, often driven by the development of formulations that are highly viscid in nature (100–1000 cP). Such drugs can present non-Newtonian clogging characteristics, which are well beyond the normal limits of injection devices and techniques, presenting many challenges for subcutaneous, subretinal, intramuscular, and other forms of drug delivery.

Altaviz


