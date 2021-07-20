We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
21 Jul 2021 - 24 Jul 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021
12 Aug 2021 - 14 Aug 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2021
16 Aug 2021 - 26 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
Hospitalar Digital Journey August

Personal ECG Device Measures QTc Interval Prolongation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: The KardiaMobile 6L in acquisition position (Photo courtesy of AliveCor)
Image: The KardiaMobile 6L in acquisition position (Photo courtesy of AliveCor)
A non-invasive, hand-held electrocardiogram (ECG) device allows manual QTc interval measurement, an important measure of pharmaceutical side effects.

The AliveCor (San Francisco, CA, USA) KardiaMobile 6L is a six-lead personal ECG device that can detect various arrhythmias by simulating the Einthoven Triangle, an ECG that is taken by placing leads on three limbs (both arms and a leg), thus placing the heart at the center. The result is six different perspectives that are equivalent to leads I, II, II, aVL, aVR, and aVF on a 12-lead ECG. In order to obtain an ECG, users place their thumbs on each of the top-side electrodes and place the bottom electrode on the left knee or the ankle.

Unlike most personal ECGs, such as smartwatches, the KardiaMobile 6L also records lead II data, which provides a far more accurate view of the QTc interval than the lead I view. The KardiaMobile 6L can thus detect atrial fibrillation (AF), bradycardia, tachycardia, QTc, and others measures over a period of just 30 seconds. In order to view the ECG, KardiaMobile 6L is paired via Bluetooth with a smartphone or tablet, and the data is sent to the Kardia app for instant analysis.

“Patient safety is paramount, and this is why we are proud to offer physicians the ability to monitor QTc through the convenience and quality of our device,” said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. “Our aim is to help reduce the burden on our already strained healthcare system, so that clinicians can focus on treating patients. By delivering this service, we are doing just that.”

QTc is a heart rate corrected interval that reflects the integrity of the heart's electrical recharging system. Patients with a prolonged QTc are at greater risk for their hearts to go into a potentially dangerous arrhythmia called Torsades de Pointes, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). More commonly, QT prolongation is a potential side effect of more than 100 drugs, including certain antiarrhythmic medicines, cancer therapies, antifungals, antipsychotics, antidepressants, antibiotics, multiple sclerosis (MS) medications, and opioids.

Related Links:
AliveCor


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Miniature Spinal Fusion System Treats Chronic Back Pain
Image-Guided Miniature Robot Supports Surgical Procedures
Cellularized Skin Scaffold Treats Deep Partial-Thickness Burns
Image: The SmartShot needle puncture device (Photo courtesy of Marrow Access Technologies)

Marrow Access Device Aids Orthopaedic Joint Regeneration

An alternative to traditional marrow stimulation techniques is less disruptive to native bone and provides greater access as well. The Marrow Access Technologies (Minnetonka, MN, USA) SmartShot Marrow... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Image: Thermal images of a venous leg ulcer that ultimately failed to heal (Photo courtesy of RMIT)

Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment

A new suggests that textural analysis of thermal images of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) can detect whether a wound will need extra management. Researchers at RMIT University (RMIT; Melbourne, Australia)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pa...
Illustration

Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT

The global smart hospitals market is expected to reach USD 221.3 billion by the end of 2030 due to health professionals increasing their usage of electronic health records and connected medical assistance.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE