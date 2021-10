Brain Function Monitor Assesses Anesthetized Patients

A novel brain function monitor simultaneously provides independent indices of anesthetic effects for each side of the brain.The NeuroWave Systems (Beachwood, OH, USA) NeuroSense NS-901 monitor displays bi-lateral wavelet anesthetic value for central nervous system (WAVCNS) values, thus quantifying the hypnotic effect of anesthetics for each side of the brain independently. Unlike monitoring a single index--derived from one or both hemispheres--independent bilateral monitoring allows for greater inter-hemispheric reproducibility, providing clinicians with a tool that can be used to spot hemispheric differences resulting from underlying pathologies or unrecognized artifacts.Features include raw electroencephalograph (EEG) signals and processed EEG parameters, with automated annotations, markers, and signal quality indicators; high-resolution bilateral density spectral array and suppression ratios; automated artifact detection and removal; electro-surgical and cardiac defibrillation filtering; discernment between consciousness and unconsciousness states; review capability for both EEG tracings and processed data trends; and an intuitive touch-screen interface and case review archive, with all data transferrable to USB drive in EDF+ format.“Our NeuroSense monitors have successfully been used in Europe over the last decade,” said Tatjana Zikov, President of NeuroWave Systems. “This next generation brain function monitor offers unique features to this space, such as an instant response, individual anesthetic depth index for each brain side, linear response to increasingly deep anesthesia, and superior discrimination between consciousness and unconsciousness.”NeuroWave Systems is also pioneering novel systems that will automate anesthesia and sedation delivery, using vertically integrated, proprietary infusion pumps with clinically tested closed-loop control algorithms and state-of-the-art signal processing of brain waves so as to achieve continuous, automated drug delivery, based on reliable assessment of the patient brain state.