Daily Aspirin Linked to New Onset Heart Failure

Medica COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- 3D-Printed Portable Coffin-Like Capsule for Use in Assisted Suicide Granted Approval in Switzerland
- Cooled RFA Relieves Pain Following Knee Replacement
- Risk Calculator Prevents Delayed Discharges in Hospitals
- New Imaging Software Accurately Diagnoses Jaundice
- Sensor Patch Accurately Detects Atrial Fibrillation
- Antibiotic Treatment for Appendicitis Does Not Obviate Surgery
- Artificial Intelligence Medical Imaging to Determine Which Rectal Cancer Patients Need Surgery
- Venous Support System Improves CABG Outcomes
- Thin Wire Resector Advances Cold Snare Polypectomy
- Tiny Magnetic Seeds Provide Pinpoint Surgical Guidance
- Selfies' May Improve Remote Diabetic Foot Monitoring
- Focused Ultrasound May Benefit Patients with Epilepsy
- Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
- Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
- AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
- 44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Medica COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- 3D-Printed Portable Coffin-Like Capsule for Use in Assisted Suicide Granted Approval in Switzerland
- Cooled RFA Relieves Pain Following Knee Replacement
- Risk Calculator Prevents Delayed Discharges in Hospitals
- New Imaging Software Accurately Diagnoses Jaundice
- Sensor Patch Accurately Detects Atrial Fibrillation
- Antibiotic Treatment for Appendicitis Does Not Obviate Surgery
- Artificial Intelligence Medical Imaging to Determine Which Rectal Cancer Patients Need Surgery
- Venous Support System Improves CABG Outcomes
- Thin Wire Resector Advances Cold Snare Polypectomy
- Tiny Magnetic Seeds Provide Pinpoint Surgical Guidance
- Selfies' May Improve Remote Diabetic Foot Monitoring
- Focused Ultrasound May Benefit Patients with Epilepsy
- Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability
- Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
- AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia
- 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) Ends on Upbeat Note as Hospital Leaders Look to Build Resilience
- Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023
- IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
- 44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for Four-Day Event
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Deep Learning-Powered Automated System Detects COVID-19 Lesions by Analyzing CT Chest Scans
- New Algorithm Reads Data from Smartwatches to Alert Wearers to Bodily Stress, Including COVID-19
- First-Ever Molecules that Target SARS-CoV-2 RNA and Prevent Replication Could Cure COVID-19
- New Algorithm Identifies COVID-19 Patients Who Will Require Intensive Care or Ventilation With 90% Accuracy
- Deep Learning Neural Network Quickly Detects COVID-19 Infections Using X-Ray Images
- Fisher & Paykel Demonstrates Humidified Nasal High Flow System for Delivering Respiratory Support at MEDICA 2021
- Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021
- MESI Demonstrates Revolutionary mTABLET System at MEDICA 2021
- Microlife Presents the Only Blood Pressure Monitor with Integrated AFIB Detection at MEDICA 2021
- Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021