First of Its Kind Fluid and Blood Volume Monitor Uses Algorithm to Determine Patient Fluid Status

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jan 2022
Image: Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) (Photo courtesy of Zynex, Inc.)
Image: Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) (Photo courtesy of Zynex, Inc.)

A next generation fluid and blood volume monitor could become a vital tool to ensure optimal fluid management and quality care for patients at risk for hemorrhagic events.

Zynex, Inc. (Englewood, CO, USA) has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the CM-1600, its next generation fluid monitoring system. The Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500) is a 100% non-invasive solution for monitoring fluid changes throughout patient care environments. Patient fluid status is determined using an algorithm that combines the trends of several physiological parameters to generate a single Relative Index (RI) value, allowing for fast interpretation of changes in fluid volume.

The RI summarizes individual parameters indicating a patient’s fluid status in one clear value - helping clinicians centralize in-the-moment decision making for better clinical outcomes. The CM-1500 will monitor both fluid intake and output and is designed to track to changes in the patient’s status over time. The CM-1500 continuously monitors a patient’s physiological parameters including bioelectrical impedance, heart rate, electrocardiogram (ECG) amplitude, photoplethysmography (PPG) amplitude and skin temperature. Designed with both the patient and clinician in mind, a simple wrist-cuff wearable elevates patient comfort, while its portable and rechargeable touch-screen monitor streamlines movement from pre- to post-operative settings.

"I am thrilled to announce that we have submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for our CM-1600. We have worked diligently at adding key enhancements to our FDA-cleared CM-1500 Fluid Monitoring System, including wireless connectivity to the non-invasive wrist wearable," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO. "This 510(k) submission is an important step in the evolution of our fluid monitoring system, which we believe will become a vital tool to ensure optimal fluid management and quality care for patients at risk for hemorrhagic events."

"We are pleased to bring a meaningful treatment improvement to market through the submission of the CM-1600 to the FDA for 510(k) clearance," said Donald Gregg, Vice President, Zynex Monitoring Solutions. "The improved fluid and blood volume monitor will provide more accurate patient observance before, during, and after surgical procedures. We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the submission and clearance process to bring this next generation, first of its kind technology to the market."

Zynex, Inc. 


