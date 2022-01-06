VR System for Ambulances Advances Critical Care Medicine

A novel virtual reality (VR) system features a high-precision 360° camera that enables emergency centers to check a patient’s condition during triage.Developed by Jolly Good (Tokyo, Japan) in cooperation with Nippon Medical School (NMS; Tokyo, Japan), the VR system allows doctors and staff on standby in the hospital emergency room (ER) to optimize preparations prior to receiving the patient and ensure appropriate medical treatment is delivered immediately upon arrival. Experienced ER staff can also remotely provide help and advice to first responders in the ambulance, which helps to strengthen the medical system.In addition, the captured videos of the ongoing treatments using the system are converted into VR video content and be used for medical education on the OPEcloud VR clinical education platform, installed on a server in the medical facility. OPEcloud includes VR hands-on training experience from the surgeon's perspective, such as training on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems, and as a educational tool for universities, research centers, hospitals, and safety training for medical device manufacturers.“Viewing 360° video, medical leaders can gain a comprehensive overview of the medical team's movements and can offer precise instructions. In addition, as information can be acquired at the same time as instructions are given, preparations can be made for a seamless transition to medical care in the hospital,” said Professor Shoji Yokobori, MD, director of emergency and critical care medicine at NMS. “Valuable experiences can also be shared by archiving these interactions. This revolutionary initiative will sure to lead to excellent outcomes in both the clinical and educational fields.”VR is an immersive, multisensory, three dimensional (3D) artificial environment that provides users with modified experiences of reality by stimulating the visual, auditory, and proprioception senses.