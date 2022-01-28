LumiraDx Presents Its Next-Generation POC Diagnostics Platform at MEDLAB Middle East

LumiraDx (London, UK) presented its next-generation point of care diagnostics platform which provides a broad menu of lab comparable results on a single, portable diagnostic platform at MEDLAB Middle East 2022.

The 21st MedLab Middle East took place in Dubai and was once again be co-located with Arab Health, bringing together an international audience of almost 4,000 exhibitors from the healthcare and laboratory industries from nearly 160 countries and more than 60,000 attendees across the four days. MedLab Middle East showcases the future of medical technology to the healthcare and laboratory communities. This year’s event allowed delegates to network with industry peers, meet, explore the latest products and attend educational sessions. Alongside the exhibition, MedLab Middle East runs the region's only multi-disciplinary congress with eight CME accredited tracks covering topics such as Laboratory management and molecular diagnostics.

LumiraDx exhibited for the first time in-person at MedLab Middle East where its team demonstrated its transformative tests and technology. LumiraDx demonstrated its transformational point of care solution, the innovative LumiraDx Platform which is designed to perform a broad menu of tests, including infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, at point of care and deliver lab-comparable performance with results in less than 12 minutes.

The next generation point of care diagnostic system combines a small, portable instrument; microfluidic test strip; simple, standardized workflow; and seamless, secure digital connectivity to the Cloud and hospital IT systems. It is designed to be affordable and accessible for healthcare providers globally, and to strengthen community-based healthcare. LumiraDx also highlighted its COVID-19 testing solutions for use on the LumiraDx Platform, including its LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test, LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Pool Test and LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ab Test.

