Handheld Brain Bleed Detector Uses Near-Infrared Technology to Identify Traumatic Brain Hemorrhage

The world’s only portable brain scanner applies Near-Infrared (NIR) technology to empower physicians to know what’s happening inside the human skull, even before head injury symptoms appear.

InfraScan, Inc.’s (Philadelphia, PA, USA) Infrascanner portable brain scanner provides the fastest way to assess and triage subdural, epidural, and intracerebral hematomas. Using NIC, the portable screening device screens patients for intracranial bleeding, identifying those who would most benefit from immediate referral to a CT scan and neurosurgical intervention.

Infrascanner provides a simple, positive or negative graphic report for detection of traumatic supratentorial hematomas of greater than 3.5 mL in volume that are less than 2.5 cm from the brain surface. The FDA and CE Marked Infrascanner handheld brain scanner unit includes a sensor and a cradle. The sensor includes an eye safe NIR diode laser and an optical detector. The light to and from the laser and detector are optically coupled to the patient’s head through two disposable light guides. The detector signal is digitized and analyzed by a single board computer (SBC) in the sensor. The SBC receives the data from the detector and automatically adjusts the settings to ensure good data quality. The data is further processed by the SBC and the traumatic brain bleeding diagnostic results are displayed on the screen.

The handheld brain scanner is turned on by placing a disposable shield on the sensor and turned off by removing the disposable shield. The sensor can be powered either by a rechargeable NiMH battery pack or by four disposable AA batteries. The cradle is used to charge the rechargeable battery pack, if it is used in the sensor, and to copy the data from the sensor into a personal computer.

The basic method for intracranial hematomas detection with NIR spectroscopy is based on the differential light absorption associated with the injured versus the non-injured parts of brain. The Infrascanner compares the left and right sides of the brain in four different areas. The NIRS sensor is placed successively in the left and right frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital areas of the head and the absorbance of light at selected wavelengths is recorded.

The portable, handheld, FDA-cleared, CE Marked assessment tool finds application in emergency rooms, intensive care units and ambulance services. InfraScan has now announced a newly expanded FDA indication for the use of Infrascanner for the detection of traumatic supratentorial hematomas in adults, and now pediatric patients aged two years and older.

“We are excited to announce the FDA has granted clearance for the use of the Infrascanner technology in the pediatric population aged two years and older. Infrascanner is now the only hand-held device in the US Healthcare Market which is cleared for use in the pediatric population to aid in the diagnosis of patients with a potential traumatic brain hemorrhage,” said Baruch Ben Dor, PhD, president and CEO of InfraScan. “The Infrascanner is a cutting-edge technology that can now be used as an additional asset for clinicians as they follow the PECARN guidelines in their moderate risk pediatric patient's evaluations.”

