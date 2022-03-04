Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Improves Glycemic Management and Patient Outcomes in Hospital Setting

A new real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes has the potential for more effective glycemic management and improved patient outcomes in the hospital setting. Advances in CGM have transformed ambulatory diabetes management. Until recently, inpatient use of CGM has remained investigational, with limited data on its accuracy in the hospital setting. Several studies have indicated that CGM technology is a reliable tool for hospital use and may help improve glucose monitoring in non–critically ill hospitalized patients with diabetes.

DexCom, Inc.’s (San Diego, CA, USA) CGM system uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device, providing real-time glucose data without the need for fingersticks. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events. Dexcom CGM has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for use in the hospital setting, marking a critical milestone for its in-patient use. The designation provides a more efficient and streamlined review pathway so innovative Dexcom CGM technology can get to the hospital market faster.

“In our extensive use of Dexcom CGM in our hospitals as part of exploratory studies over the last seven years, more than 800 of those patients treated during the pandemic, we have found that the device improves glucose control without any increased risk in hypoglycemia,” said Athena Philis-Tsimikas, M.D., endocrinologist and corporate vice president for the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute. “Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA could be transformative for using CGM for in-patient care in hospitals.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed Dexcom CGM to be used in hospitals to help health care providers manage patient glucose levels,” said Gil Rivas, vice president, general manager of hospital at Dexcom. “What started as a response during the pandemic has shown promise as a better alternative to fingerstick blood glucose tests with greater quality of care and patient satisfaction.”

