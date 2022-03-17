We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, Non-Electric, Versatile Infusion Pump

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Mar 2022
Image: Insignis Infusion Pump operates independent of battery power or electricity (Photo courtesy of Innovative Health Sciences, LLC)
Image: Insignis Infusion Pump operates independent of battery power or electricity (Photo courtesy of Innovative Health Sciences, LLC)

A state-of-the-art syringe infusion system for intravenous administration answers the worldwide need for a portable, non-electric, versatile, cost-effective, and intuitive infusion pump to accurately deliver medications from KVO up to 250ml/hr with a direct reading selectable rate flow controller. The fully mechanical, non-electric infusion pump operates independent of battery or electricity, allowing it to be stockpiled, transported, and stored for emergency situations in locations where resources may be scarce or absent.

Innovative Health Sciences, LLC (IHS, Chester, NY, USA) is offering the Insignis syringe infusion system which is the first combination of intravenous and subcutaneous non-electric infusion pump created for use with a selectable rate flow controller, the intravenous controller and OneSett subcutaneous administration set. Unlike other infusers, the Insignis system enables the rate to be titrated and adjusted easily and quickly without drip chambers or inaccurate rate controllers. For subcutaneous applications, the OneSett consists of a selectable rate flow controller attached directly to a subcutaneous needle set (1-4 leg configuration offering), which enables the user to select the flow rate (from 10ml-60ml) with the turn of a dial. The flow rate indicated on the dial is delivered to each needle site - no calculation is required.

IHS has received CE Certification for the Insignis syringe infusion system, enabling its sales in the European Union. The Insignis syringe pump is much less costly, offered at EURO 139, and when considering the cost of the separate pieces of the ancillary supplies (needle sets, flow control tubings, and flow controller), the OneSett is also lower cost per infusion - even before considering the savings incurred from fewer stocking parts. The Insignis syringe infusion system addresses 80-90% of the needs of infusion therapy, providing simplicity, safety, versatility, and usability. In emergency situations, it may be used for hypodermoclysis (subcutaneous rehydration when intravenous access is not feasible), antibiotics or antivirals, and fluid volume assist medications. It can also support intermittent, “pause” dosing, ideal for lengthy low-volume hospital infusions.

“The IHS system represents a paradigm shift in simplicity, excellence, cost effectiveness, usability and patient-centered design,” said Andrew Sealfon, IHS founder, chairman, and chief technology officer.

