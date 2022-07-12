We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology
27 Jul 2022 - 29 Jul 2022
FIME 2022 – Florida International Medical Expo
29 Jul 2022 - 31 Jul 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 29th Edition

First ECMO System Integrated with Non-Invasive Blood Sensor Technology to Treat Heart and Lung Failure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jul 2022
Print article
Image: The Liby system is designed to be a new generation ECMO system (Photo courtesy of Inspira Technologies)
Image: The Liby system is designed to be a new generation ECMO system (Photo courtesy of Inspira Technologies)

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is an advanced form of life support used to treat patients with life-threatening heart and lung failure. ECMO systems are designed to directly oxygenate and remove carbon dioxide from a patient's blood, replacing the entire lung function by circulating all of the patient's blood (5-7 liters) every minute. As a last resort procedure, it requires the patient to be confined to ICUs and is associated with a high level of medical risks. Now, for the first time, a new generation ECMO system integrated with non-invasive blood sensor technology offers potential advantages that may improve usability and patient care.

Inspira Technologies (Ra'anana, Israel) is developing the Liby System, a new generation ECMO system that includes several new features and capabilities as well as a new approach to medical device designs, including a large touchscreen and novel colorful graphical representation that increases the visibility, scope and functionality of data displayed to the medical staff. With its small footprint and lightweight characteristics, the Liby system is being designed with a rapid style aerospace-grade aluminum structure to be both lightweight and highly durable, and will be equipped with long battery life, a contributing factor to making the Liby system suitable for patient mobility within hospitals and for transportation of patients to hospitals in ambulances.

The Liby system is also expected to be the first system designed for integration with the company's recently revealed non-invasive HYLA blood sensor technology. The HYLA non-invasive blood sensor is attached to the outer walls of a tube that has blood flowing through it and is being designed as a new platform based on key technologies being developed for Inspira’s ART system, designed to reduce the need for invasive mechanical ventilation. The HYLA blood sensor is designed to minimize the need for invasive medical procedures with the intention of reducing risks, complications and costs. The addition of the HYLA to patients treated with the Liby system, would potentially allow for the real-time and continuous monitoring of patient condition to alert physicians of immediate signs of changes in a patient's clinical condition. The Liby system is expected to be submitted to the FDA for approval during the first half of 2023. Subject to FDA approval, the Liby system's expected regulatory pathway is intended to be designated as a Class II 510 (K), meaning it may not require human trials.

"The Liby system is intended to target one of three market segments within Inspira Technologies product scope,” said Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies. "The Liby system is expected to introduce the next generation of ECMO within Intensive Care Units (ICUs), due to its practical advantages, designed to improve durability, patient mobility both within the hospital or via ambulance, and ease of use. I believe that these are important advantages for medical teams within over-crowded ICUs, targeting to improve patient outcomes."

Related Links:
Inspira Technologies 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter
Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning...
Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
Image: The world-first RACER-Hip Study will give new insight into the value of robotic assisted surgery (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

World-First Study to Test Performance of Robot Hip Surgeons Against Humans

Robotic assisted hip and knee replacement surgery has increased rapidly over the last three years. Robotic systems are being introduced and presented to the public as innovative best practice.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE