We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 Jul 2022 - 17 Jul 2022
ECR 2022 – European Congress of Radiology
27 Jul 2022 - 29 Jul 2022
FIME 2022 – Florida International Medical Expo
29 Jul 2022 - 31 Jul 2022
Medicall Expo 2022 – 29th Edition

Breakthrough Device Combined With Rapid Diagnostic Test Could Represent Future of Sepsis Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Jul 2022
Print article
Image: PMX is indicated for patients with sepsis and endotoxemia or suspected gram negative infection (Photo courtesy of Spectral Medical)
Image: PMX is indicated for patients with sepsis and endotoxemia or suspected gram negative infection (Photo courtesy of Spectral Medical)

Sepsis is a life threatening condition caused by the body’s response to bacterial products such as endotoxin. Sepsis is a challenging disease affecting millions worldwide, and if not recognized early and treated promptly, sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure, shock and death. Endotoxin, also referred to as Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a component of the cell wall of Gram negative bacteria, is one of the main triggers of the pathogenesis of septic shock and multiple organ failure. Among the various strategies studied to eliminate endotoxin, Polymyxin-B hemoperfusion has been the most effective in blocking the toxic effects of endotoxin by virtue of its electrochemical affinity with Lipid A (common to all species of endotoxin). Now, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device guided by the only FDA-cleared diagnostic assay for the risk of developing sepsis removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Spectral Medical Inc.’s (Toronto, Canada) Toraymyxin (PMX) device removes endotoxin from the blood using the electrochemical properties of Polymyxin-B, while avoiding known side effects of its systemic administration. The PMX cartridge contains polystyrene composite woven fibre with Polymyxin-B immobilized on the surface through covalent bonding. The blood flows radially and uniformly through the fibers at a rate of 80-120 mL/min before exiting the cartridge. PMX selectively adsorbs circulating endotoxin, thereby helping to rebalance the innate immune system. Removal of endotoxin leads to a decrease in inflammatory mediator levels, as well as an improvement in vascular function and hemodynamics. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the company’s PMX device.

Additionally, scientists at Spectral have incorporated the body’s natural mechanisms of endotoxin detection and adapted them into a system that provides an accurate endotoxin measurement within 30 minutes. The Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) test is a chemiluminescent bio-assay based on the oxidative burst reaction of activated neutrophils to complement coated LPS-IgM immune complexes. The IgM antibody, a key reagent, is specific for the Lipid A portion of endotoxin (LPS). In the presence of LPS, the ensuing oxidative burst results in light emission in the presence of luminol. Each EAA test relies on three reactions: the first reaction is a negative control which allows each patient to be their own control, the second is the test sample and the third is a maximum chemiluminescence calibrator with a high level of exogenous endotoxin. EAA is the only Health Canada licensed, FDA cleared, and CE marked rapid diagnostic for endotoxin activity in human whole blood.

“We are entering an era of personalized medicine for critical illnesses,” said Dr. John Kellum, Chief Medical Officer of Spectral. “By breaking up sepsis into subsets that have specific molecular pathogenesis, we believe our strategy targeting endotoxemic septic shock, characterized by high levels of endotoxin in the bloodstream, is far more likely to succeed, where other non-specific therapies have failed time and again. Our goal is to show a large difference in mortality when an anti-endotoxin therapy is applied to carefully selected patients with high endotoxin activity in their bloodstream. Moreover, we have a diagnostic test already in clinical use to identify these patients. We believe this combination of an advanced diagnostic with a specific therapy represents the future of sepsis care.”

Related Links:
Spectral Medical Inc.


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Predicts Short-Term Risk of Atrial Fibrillation Using 24-Hour Holter Recordings...
AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Identifies More Precancerous Polyps than Traditional Col...
Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
Image: ‘Hologram patients’ developed to help train doctors and nurses (Photo courtesy of University of Cambridge)

Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies

A medical training project using 'mixed reality' technology aims to make consistent, high-level and relevant clinical training more accessible across the world. University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Hybrid Single-Use ENT Endoscope Features Smallest Outer Diameter
Digital Laparoscopic Platform Leverages Augmented Intelligence and Machine Learning...
Surgical Robot with Humanoid-Shaped Arms Replicates Surgeon’s Motions
Image: The world-first RACER-Hip Study will give new insight into the value of robotic assisted surgery (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

World-First Study to Test Performance of Robot Hip Surgeons Against Humans

Robotic assisted hip and knee replacement surgery has increased rapidly over the last three years. Robotic systems are being introduced and presented to the public as innovative best practice.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031...
Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
Image: Expanding the role of autonomous robots can mitigate the shortage of physicians (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries

An aging population and accompanying retirements will cause a significant physician shortfall of 55,000 to 150,000 by 2030, creating a gap in the healthcare system. Expanding the role of autonomous robots... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE