B. Braun’s New IV Catheter with One-time Blood Control Makes IV Access Safer for Clinicians

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jul 2022
Image: The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter reduces risk of needlestick injuries (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)
Image: The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter reduces risk of needlestick injuries (Photo courtesy of B. Braun)

IV access is a critical element of infusion therapy, and this invasive procedure continues to be associated with potential risks to clinicians. Needlestick injuries are one of the highest risks clinicians face during their daily routine. Not only are healthcare workers concerned about needlestick injuries, but also mucocutaneous blood exposure when starting an IV. Every blood exposure carries a risk of infection. Anytime there's blood leakage, clinicians are at risk for exposure to various bloodborne pathogen infections including, but not limited to, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. Now, a new IV catheter makes IV access safer for clinicians by reducing the risk of needlestick injuries and their exposure to blood.

B. Braun Medical Inc. (Bethlehem, PA, USA) has launched its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control that ensures clinicians are protected by a truly automatic passive safety device. Studies show that passive, fully automatic safety devices are two times better than a semi-automatic 'push-button' safety shield and three times better than a manually sliding shield. Introcan Safety 2 helps to reduce clinician and patient's exposure to blood with its one-time Blood Control Septum, which is designed to restrict the flow of blood from the catheter hub after needle removal until first connection of a Luer access device.

"We are excited to broaden our portfolio within the Introcan family of passive safety IV Catheters," said Chad Laity, Director of Marketing, Vascular Access and IV Systems. "The newly launched Introcan Safety 2 will allow clinicians to experience passive needlestick prevention and a reduced risk of exposure to blood borne pathogens when removing the introducer needle from the Introcan Safety 2. This is all achieved with a product similarly sized to the widely popular Introcan Safety Catheter."

