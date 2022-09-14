We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AKI Monitoring System Transforms Traditional Catheter into Next-Gen Smart Device

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Sep 2022
Image: The Accuryn Monitor precisely captures continuous data (Photo courtesy of Potrero Medical)
Image: The Accuryn Monitor precisely captures continuous data (Photo courtesy of Potrero Medical)

Critically ill patients need consistent monitoring for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) but without the right tools clinicians don't know when the kidneys are in danger. Now, a monitoring system transforms the traditional Foley catheter into a next-generation sensor for accurate, real-time measurement of urine output (UO), intra-abdominal pressure (IAP), and core body temperature to help guide care.

Potrero Medical’s (Hayward, CA, USA) Accuryn monitoring system provides automated, continuous monitoring of UO, IAP, and core body temperature to recognize clinical patterns of AKI and improve workflow. Accuryn provides real-time urine output monitoring that can enable physicians to detect the risk of AKI earlier. Intensive UO monitoring is associated with increased detection of AKI and improved outcomes. Unlike traditional systems, Accuryn automates UO using patented active drain line clearance. Accuryn's system is also designed to prevent backflow. This allows Accuryn to help prevent retained urine and reduces false oliguria.

Accuryn transforms the traditional catheter into a next-generation smart device and platform. Accuryn's smart sensing Foley has a built-in sensor at the tip of the catheter and can provide realtime IAP measurements all at the simple push of a button. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Potrero Medical’s AKI Predict machine learning algorithm, for the advanced prediction of AKI associated with IAH in cardiac post-surgical intensive care patients.

"Continuous urine output and intra-abdominal pressure are new patient parameters that, until Accuryn, have not been available to leverage as critical data streams," said Joe Urban, Potrero CEO. "Combining Accuryn technology with a predictive AKI algorithm will enhance the clinical decision support we provide at the bedside."

