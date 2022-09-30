We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 Oct 2022 - 04 Oct 2022
ACEP22 – Scientific Assembly of the American College of Emergency Physicians
05 Oct 2022 - 08 Oct 2022
UAA 2022 – 19th Urological Association of Asia Congress
06 Oct 2022 - 09 Oct 2022
50th National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical Radiology (SIRM)

Fecal Transplant by Capsule as Effective as Colonoscopy for CDI

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Sep 2022
Print article
Image: Capsule delivery of Fecal Microbiota Transplant has similar effectiveness to transplant by colonoscopy (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota)
Image: Capsule delivery of Fecal Microbiota Transplant has similar effectiveness to transplant by colonoscopy (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota)

Every year in the U.S., approximately 500,000 people develop Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) - which is typically a complication of antibiotics. Antibiotics are also used to treat CDI, which further damage the intestinal microbiota. Now, researchers have found that Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) using capsules containing freeze-dried microbes taken orally has similar safety and effectiveness to colonoscopic administration of liquid FMT for treating recurrent CDI.

The research team at the University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis, MN, USA) has developed standardized FMT preparations - which are composed of intestinal microbes that can restore a healthy intestinal microbiota. This strategy repairs the damage caused by antibiotics and restores resistance against CDI. In a multi-centered, national prospective study, 301 FMTs were performed in 269 patients. Two-thirds of the procedures were capsule FMT. CDI cure rates were 86% at one month and 81% at two months. There was no difference in the one-month or two-month cure rate between capsule and colonoscopic FMT.

While highly effective overall, the research team says patient selection is a key factor to optimizing FMT success. Older age, hemodialysis and post-FMT antibiotics were associated with lower cure rates. Further research is suggested to identify patients that do not have a successful FMT and understand why they don’t respond to the therapy.

“Capsule FMT can avoid complications of colonoscopy and facilitate access to this potentially life-saving therapy,” said Byron Vaughn, MD, MS, associate professor in the Medical School and gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview.

Related Links:
University of Minnesota Medical School 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World's First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Treats Epilepsy
Implantable Shock Absorber Can Prevent or Delay Knee Replacement in Osteoarthritis...
VR in the OR May Serve as Effective Adjunct to Anesthesia for Surgical Procedures...
Image: The POINT Kinguide robotic-assisted surgical system has made its debut in the US (Photo courtesy of Point Robotics)

First-Ever Spinal Surgical Hand-Held Robot Makes Worldwide Debut

The world’s first ever hand-held robot framework equipped with a parallel manipulator for orthopedic application has made its worldwide debut in the U.S. Point Robotics MedTech Inc. (Taipei, Taiwan) has... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Telefex Acquires Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Higher Efficacy of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Driving Adoption in ICUs and...
Image: The IHF Awards 2022 finalists have been announced with entries in seven categories (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) has announced the finalists of the IHF Awards 2022 after scoring entries in seven categories. This year, more than 400 entries were submitted... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE