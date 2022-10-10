World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be Transported in Backpack

The lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system is now available in the market with the launch of Colibrì, a breakthrough device developed by Eurosets (Medolla, Italy). Colibrì complements and expands Eurosets’ ECLS portfolio with the objective to provide temporary support to patients suffering from ventricular failure, cardiac arrest, or respiratory failure in a variety of different applications, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (E-CPR), and mechanical circulatory support (MCS).

Featuring a fully magnetic-levitating centrifugal pump that covers adult, pediatric and new-born patients, a series of advanced monitoring capabilities, and a complete integration with ECMOLife, Colibrì is the lightest device available in the market. The device is also the only one equipped with a Wi-Fi connection that allows innovative remote monitoring, thereby ensuring greater patient safety and easier management for healthcare professionals. In addition to that, a set of unique transport accessories, designed to perform ECLS even in the most difficult scenarios, makes Colibrì the only device available in the market truly able to perform ECLS treatments everywhere there is a life to save. Colibrì is currently being introduced in a selected number of European centers as part of a controlled launch, after which a full international commercial release will follow upon achievement of local approvals.

"Two years after the successful launch of ECMOLife, that supported more than 3.000 critically ill patients in more than 40 countries worldwide, Eurosets portfolio expands with the launch of Colibrì, an innovative system with the potential to revolutionize the standard of care," said Antonio Petralia, CEO and Executive Vice President of Eurosets. "Our vision is to reimagine ECLS treatments while responding to diverse medical needs through meaningful innovation and Colibrì is fully in line with these core beliefs."

