We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Oct 2022 - 14 Oct 2022
Medical Japan 2022 Tokyo– International Medical and Elderly Care Expo
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EUSEM 2022 – 16th European Emergency Medicine Congress
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EANM 2022 – 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

World’s Lightest and Most Compact Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) System Can Be Transported in Backpack

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: Colibrì is the lightest and most compact ECLS system in the market (Photo courtesy of Eurosets)
Image: Colibrì is the lightest and most compact ECLS system in the market (Photo courtesy of Eurosets)

The lightest extracorporeal life support (ECLS) system is now available in the market with the launch of Colibrì, a breakthrough device developed by Eurosets (Medolla, Italy). Colibrì complements and expands Eurosets’ ECLS portfolio with the objective to provide temporary support to patients suffering from ventricular failure, cardiac arrest, or respiratory failure in a variety of different applications, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (E-CPR), and mechanical circulatory support (MCS).

Featuring a fully magnetic-levitating centrifugal pump that covers adult, pediatric and new-born patients, a series of advanced monitoring capabilities, and a complete integration with ECMOLife, Colibrì is the lightest device available in the market. The device is also the only one equipped with a Wi-Fi connection that allows innovative remote monitoring, thereby ensuring greater patient safety and easier management for healthcare professionals. In addition to that, a set of unique transport accessories, designed to perform ECLS even in the most difficult scenarios, makes Colibrì the only device available in the market truly able to perform ECLS treatments everywhere there is a life to save. Colibrì is currently being introduced in a selected number of European centers as part of a controlled launch, after which a full international commercial release will follow upon achievement of local approvals.

"Two years after the successful launch of ECMOLife, that supported more than 3.000 critically ill patients in more than 40 countries worldwide, Eurosets portfolio expands with the launch of Colibrì, an innovative system with the potential to revolutionize the standard of care," said Antonio Petralia, CEO and Executive Vice President of Eurosets. "Our vision is to reimagine ECLS treatments while responding to diverse medical needs through meaningful innovation and Colibrì is fully in line with these core beliefs."

Related Links:
Eurosets 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Soft Robotic System Can Grow Like Plants to Allow Surgical Access to Hard-To-Reach...
Easy-To-Use Online Tool Predicts Complications in Patients Undergoing Hysterectomy...
Novel Endoscopic Hemostasis System Improves Visibility and Controls Upper GI Ble...
Image: A study looks at how nonlinear ultrasound can be used to create vibrations in an ordinary medical needle (Photo courtesy of Aalto University)

Nonlinear Ultrasound Could Give Medical Needles New Enhanced Functions in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The diagnosis of diseases like cancer almost always needs a biopsy – a procedure where a clinician removes a piece of suspect tissue from the body to examine it, typically under a microscope.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Diagnostic Wearables Redefining Entire Fields of Medical Monitoring, Finds Global...
International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Global Medical Camera Market Driven by Increasing Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Image: Differentiated stapling technology for bariatric surgery (Photo courtesy of Standard Bariatrics)

Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator

Teleflex Incorporated (Wayne, PA, USA), a leading global provider of medical technologies, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH, USA), which has... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE