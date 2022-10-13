We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EUSEM 2022 – 16th European Emergency Medicine Congress
15 Oct 2022 - 19 Oct 2022
EANM 2022 – 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine
19 Oct 2022 - 22 Oct 2022
MEDLAB Asia 2022

Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: The new solution could avoid postoperative bleeding in heart surgery (Photo courtesy of IGC)
Image: The new solution could avoid postoperative bleeding in heart surgery (Photo courtesy of IGC)

Postoperative bleeding is one of the most common complications after cardiac surgeries, especially in open heart ones. In this kind of surgery, surgeons need to resort to cardiopulmonary bypass, an extracorporeal circuit composed of tubes and machines that replicate the function of the heart and lungs. This allows them to work inside of the heart while it remains still and bloodless. Despite its undeniable utility, the circulation of the blood outside of the body affects the number and function of components that are responsible for coagulation, the platelets. As such, to prevent or make up for bleeding, patients often need blood transfusions, which not only increases their risk of death but also brings considerable healthcare costs. Now, researchers have revealed a new way to reduce blood loss in heart surgeries by identifying changes in blood fat levels that relate to the patients’ risk of bleeding. With a simple test before the surgery, clinicians could anticipate this postoperative complication and act to prevent it.

Intending to find molecular signatures that could inform the prognosis, researchers from the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência (IGC, Oeiras, Portugal) studied blood samples from 33 patients undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The samples were drawn before and six and 24 hours after the surgery and compared between patients with and without postoperative bleeding. Changes in the levels of fats belonging to the omega-6 family in these patients’ blood caught the researchers’ attention. Curiously, patients with low levels of this fat in the blood before the surgery lost more blood and needed nearly twice as many postoperative transfusions. Although these fats were known to regulate the aggregation of platelets to form clots, these had never been related with the risk of bleeding.

Postoperative bleeding was also higher in patients whose omega-6 levels decreased between the pre and postoperative time points. The alteration could be attributed to yet another example of the complex crosstalk between surgery-related inflammation and coagulation, according to the researchers. An important inflammatory mediator, known for increasing the number and stimulating the function of platelets, seems to be related to the variability in the patients’ blood fat. In particular, this pro-inflammatory mediator seems to decrease in patients with significant bleeding. As such, inflammation could be the reason behind the alterations in this fat and, consequently, the dysfunction of platelets following heart surgery.

In summary, the study showed that changes in the levels of fats from the omega-6 family, associated with inflammation, are characteristic of heart surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass. Supplementation with this fat before surgery could be a safe and inexpensive option to secure the normal functioning of these blood components. The researchers are already planning a study “to evaluate the efficacy of this strategy in reducing bleeding and transfusions after surgery”.

“Assessing the level of this fat in the blood before surgery could be more relevant than looking at the number of platelets,” explained Luís Moita, principal investigator of the Innate Immunity and Inflammation group at the IGC, and also doctor by training.

Related Links:
Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência 


Print article
IIR Middle East

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
AI Identifies Severe Aortic Stenosis from Routine ECGs
Image: AI-guided targeted screening strategy could reduce undiagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. Electrocardiograms (ECGs) are commonly performed... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Delayed Fluorescence Imaging Method Could Enable Effective Surgical Tumor Removal...
Disposable Bipolar Forceps for Electrosurgery Reduce Tissue Adhesion and Allow Clear...
Nonlinear Ultrasound Could Give Medical Needles New Enhanced Functions in Minimally...
Image: EASApprox is a new type of skin-stretching device for large scalp defects (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)

Skin-Stretching Device Could Help Avoid Surgical Treatment for Closing Large Scalp Wounds

For craniofacial, maxillofacial, pediatric, and adult plastic surgeons, scalp wounds can pose a difficult reconstructive challenge. For defects that cannot be closed directly, traditional methods include... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Teleflex Completes Acquisition of Bariatric Stapling Technology Innovator
Diagnostic Wearables Redefining Entire Fields of Medical Monitoring, Finds Global...
International Hospital Federation Awards 2022 Finalists Announced
Image: The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Surgical Microscopes Market Driven by Complex Procedures and Emerging Technologies

Surgical microscopes have become an essential tool for minimally invasive procedures in several fields, including neurosurgery, ophthalmic surgery, dental surgery, otorhinolaryngology, and cosmetic surgery.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE