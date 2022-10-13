Rapid Blood Test Predicts Organ Transplant Rejection in Six Hours

Patients receiving solid organ transplants can face rejection due to recipient T-cells which injure the transplanted organ directly, or anti-donor antibodies, which are produced by B-cells of the recipient. Rejection is diagnosed with biopsies which are performed when dysfunction of the transplanted organ is suspected from clinical symptoms and blood tests. However, biopsies are invasive, take time to arrange and do not clearly distinguish between some types of viral infection which may co-exist with rejection. Rapid non-invasive surveillance of organ health can improve survival and quality of life after transplantation. Now, a six-hour blood test to predict organ transplant rejection will allow clinicians to react sooner and improve management of transplanted organs experiencing organ dysfunction, while confirmatory biopsies are being arranged.

Plexision (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) has completed development of PlexAPR - a six-hour blood test to predict organ transplant rejection. When combined with other clinical and laboratory information, rapid rejection-risk assessment can allow caregivers to intervene early, while arranging confirmatory biopsies, or during lifelong surveillance of organ health. PlexAPR is based on the presentation of donor antigen by circulating antigen presenting cells, such as B-cells. The test readout is a personalized index, only applicable to the patient being tested. Patient samples will be tested at the company’s CLIA- and CAP-accredited reference laboratory.

“Transplant rejection can happen at any time after transplantation and requires lifelong management of anti-rejection medications. Same-day delivery of test results is a valuable addition to personalized rejection-risk assessment and improving outcomes,” said Rajeev Sindhi, CEO of Plexision.

