Advanced ICU Ventilator Offers Lung-Protective Therapeutic Tools to Treat Pediatric and Adult Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jan 2023
Image: The new Servo-c mechanical ventilator offers lung-protective therapeutic tools (Photo courtesy of Getinge)
Image: The new Servo-c mechanical ventilator offers lung-protective therapeutic tools (Photo courtesy of Getinge)

Increasing health care costs has made it important for hospitals to invest in safe, high-quality and sustainable solutions. It can be quite a complex task to provide patients with the precise level of respiratory support. Now, a new ventilator is designed to simplify this task.

Getinge AB (Gothenburg, Sweden) has launched its new Servo-c mechanical ventilator in selected markets that offers lung-protective therapeutic tools to treat both pediatric and adult patients. Integrated with all the required essential functionalities, Servo-c aims to make health care accessible and affordable for more hospitals across the world. Servo-c utilizes modular component parts that help enable smart fleet management to ensure uptime and reduce costs without the need for proprietary disposables. It offers features such as CO2 monitoring and Servo Compass to help visualize volume and pressure targets, as well as Open Lung Tool trends for recruitment that helps assess lung mechanics and gas exchange breath by breath, in real time and retrospectively.

“Lung-protection challenges come in many shapes and sizes. That is why Servo-c is designed for safe, easy and efficient use that enable personalized respiratory treatments. With the essential functionalities provided, it is ideal for hospitals in the targeted markets looking for a high acuity ventilator at an affordable price point,” said Elin Frostehav, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge.

“Minimizing interruptions along a patient’s journey towards spontaneous breathing is always a priority in the intensive care unit (ICU). From invasive to non-invasive ventilation and High Flow therapy to weaning, you want a smooth workflow to reach the best outcomes. Servo-c comes with just that,” explained Miray Kärnekull, Medical Affairs Director at Getinge. “Ultimately, our aim is to help keep ICUs up and running in all parts of the world, at all times, and support health care staff so that they can focus fully and confidently on caring for their patients.”

Getinge AB 

