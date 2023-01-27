COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Advanced ICU Ventilator Offers Lung-Protective Therapeutic Tools to Treat Pediatric and Adult Patients
- Novel Microneedle Patch Immediately Stops Bleeding After Injury
- Screen-Printed Wearable Electronics Can Be Used for Health Monitoring in Hospitals
- Near-Real-Time Sepsis Monitoring and Alerting System to Help Reduce Hospital Readmission Rates
- Stretchable Strain Sensor Used to Create New Wearable Blood Pressure Devices
- 100% of Future Surgeries Could Be Performed Using AR
- Fully Immersive 3D AR Surgical Navigation System Demonstrates High Accuracy for EVD Placement
- Next-Generation TAVI System Treats Aortic Stenosis Safely and Effectively
- One-Of-A-Kind Imaging Technology for Brain Tumor Surgery Improves Patient Outcomes
- New Catheter-Delivered Embolic Shows Promise for Treating Brain Bleed
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2032
- Mindray Defibrillators Amongst the World’s First to Receive MDR Clearance
- Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Equipment Market Driven By Increasing Neurological Diseases
- Global POC Diagnostics Market Driven by Growing Demand for Portable and Handheld Near-Patient Devices
- Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Driven by Increasing Demand in Developing Countries
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction
- AI-Based Smartwatch Accurately Detects Heart Failure Using ECG Signals
- Skin-Like Electronics Paired with AI Could Become Game Changer in Health Monitoring and Diagnosis
- AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon
- Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily Operations
- FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools
- Multi-Disease POC Breathalyzer Sniffs Out Infections and Monitors Patients on Ventilator
- Rapid Diagnostic Platform Delivers Up To 30 Results from Single Drop of Body Fluid within 15 Minutes
- World’s Most Child-Friendly Respiratory Swab Addresses Major Challenge of Testing Reluctance
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
