Smart Watches Could Identify Individuals at Higher Risk of Heart Failure and Arrhythmia

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Earbuds to Outperform Smartwatches in Monitoring Blood Pressure
- Game-Changing Endovascular Device-Based Approach Helps Patients Suffering From Heart Failure
- Crocodile-Skin-Inspired Omnidirectionally Stretchable Pressure Sensor Could Find Diverse Healthcare Applications
- Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body
- First Ever Wearable Sensor Detects and Monitors Muscle Atrophy
- New Technique Combines ML with SWIR Fluorescence Imaging for Precise Surgical Tumor Removal
- 3D-Printed Models of Human Brain Could Improve and Personalize Neurosurgery
- Next-Gen Robotic Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance to Modernize ORs
- Blue Light Cystoscopy Significantly Decreases Recurrence Risk in Bladder Cancer Patients
- ‘Molecular Imaging’ Lights up Tumors for Surgeons to Enable Precise Removal
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- First-Ever Rapid-Result Hematology Analyzer Measures Disease and Infection at POC
- POC Test Detects Genetic Blood Disorders with High Accuracy
- Simple Blood Test Could Help Doctors Diagnose Heart Disease in Physician's Office
- Sepsis Host-Response PCR Test Enables Early Targeted Therapies
- POC Fingerprick Test Identifies Both HIV-1/2 and Syphilis Antibodies from One Sample within 60 Seconds
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Earbuds to Outperform Smartwatches in Monitoring Blood Pressure
- Game-Changing Endovascular Device-Based Approach Helps Patients Suffering From Heart Failure
- Crocodile-Skin-Inspired Omnidirectionally Stretchable Pressure Sensor Could Find Diverse Healthcare Applications
- Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body
- First Ever Wearable Sensor Detects and Monitors Muscle Atrophy
- New Technique Combines ML with SWIR Fluorescence Imaging for Precise Surgical Tumor Removal
- 3D-Printed Models of Human Brain Could Improve and Personalize Neurosurgery
- Next-Gen Robotic Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance to Modernize ORs
- Blue Light Cystoscopy Significantly Decreases Recurrence Risk in Bladder Cancer Patients
- ‘Molecular Imaging’ Lights up Tumors for Surgeons to Enable Precise Removal
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator Support
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- First-Ever Rapid-Result Hematology Analyzer Measures Disease and Infection at POC
- POC Test Detects Genetic Blood Disorders with High Accuracy
- Simple Blood Test Could Help Doctors Diagnose Heart Disease in Physician's Office
- Sepsis Host-Response PCR Test Enables Early Targeted Therapies
- POC Fingerprick Test Identifies Both HIV-1/2 and Syphilis Antibodies from One Sample within 60 Seconds