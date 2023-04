Ambulatory Continuous ECG Monitoring Solution Detects Difficult-to-Identify Heart Anomalies

Detecting heart anomalies, such as atrial fibrillation, can be challenging for medical professionals. Atrial fibrillation affects 1-3% of the global population, and its prevalence increases with age, contributing to over 140,000 deaths per year in the US, with stroke being the primary cause of severe long-term disability. Now, a wire-free, single-use ambulatory ECG monitoring system aims to provide an end-to-end cardiac monitoring solution for better care and outcomes for these patients. This innovative technology combines state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring with personalized service, making cardiac monitoring more accessible and convenient than ever before.

CardioSTAT from Icentia Inc. (Québec, QC, Canada) is a flexible, lightweight, and showerproof ECG recorder designed for comfortable wear on the upper chest for short-term and long-term continuous ECG monitoring. Its portable, waterproof design integrates easily into patients' lifestyles, offering high-quality recordings in 48-hour, 7-day, and 14-day durations, which help physicians gain deeper insights into their patients' cardiac functioning.

CardioSTAT sets itself apart from other patch-like recorders on the market by avoiding dry electrodes, which can create artifacts that disrupt the ECG signal. Instead, it uses best-in-class electrolyte gel electrodes that provide lower skin impedance and a significantly higher signal quality. To provide physicians with reliable, comprehensive, and in-depth cardiac functioning reports, Icentia has developed the CardioSTAT ECG Analysis solution, a proprietary system that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise. With Icentia's proprietary software, ECG analysis is performed cost-effectively while generating actionable reports. The CardioSTAT report equips clinicians with the necessary information for accurate, reliable, and prompt interpretation, enabling better healthcare service.

Additionally, the Icentia Access next-generation patient management platform allows physicians to manage patient care from a centralized system. Icentia has received FDA 510(k) clearance for CardioSTAT, which leads the wearable cardiac monitoring market in Canada and boasts a remarkable adoption rate in the UK. To date, CardioSTAT has been prescribed to over 170,000 patients.

“This approval marks a key milestone for our company. The FDA clearance opens the door to the world’s largest medical device market,” said Pierre Paquet, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Icentia. “With the cost effectiveness and demonstrated ability of our cardiac monitoring solution to provide effective patient care and outcomes, we have no doubts that CardioSTAT will make a meaningful difference in the diagnosis of patients with cardiac disorders in the United States.”

