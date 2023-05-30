We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
31 May 2023 - 03 Jun 2023
EULAR 2023 – European Congress of Rheumatology
03 Jun 2023 - 08 Jun 2023
2023 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition – International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine
03 Jun 2023 - 05 Jun 2023
EuroAnaesthesia 2023 – European Society of Anaesthesiology

Nanorobots Guided by Magnets Capable of Rapid, Targeted Elimination of Fungal Pathogens

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 May 2023
Print article
Image: Electromagnetic cores precisely guide the array of nanozyme-bots as they target the site of fungal infection (Photo courtesy of University of Pennsylvania)
Image: Electromagnetic cores precisely guide the array of nanozyme-bots as they target the site of fungal infection (Photo courtesy of University of Pennsylvania)

Fungal infections, particularly those caused by Candida albicans, present a significant health threat globally due to their resistance to current treatments. Although nanomaterials show potential as antifungal agents, their current versions lack the potency and specificity required for quick and targeted treatment, leading to extended treatment durations and possible unintended effects and drug resistance. Now, in a breakthrough development with wide-ranging implications for global health, researchers have developed a microrobotic system that can quickly and accurately eliminate fungal pathogens.

The team of researchers at University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA, USA) leveraged engineering and computational methods to gain new insights into disease mitigation and promote innovation in oral and craniofacial healthcare. Taking advantage of recent developments in catalytic nanoparticles, also known as nanozymes, they constructed miniature robotic systems that could accurately target and quickly eradicate fungal cells. They accomplished this by manipulating electromagnetic fields to control the shape and movements of these nanozyme microrobots with high accuracy. They engineered the motion, speed, and formations of the nanozymes, resulting in increased catalytic activity, similar to the enzyme peroxidase that aids in breaking down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. This action facilitates the production of large quantities of reactive oxygen species (ROS), compounds known for their biofilm-destroying properties, directly at the infection site.

The truly revolutionary aspect of these nanozyme assemblies was an unanticipated finding: their robust binding affinity to fungal cells. This feature allows a localized accumulation of nanozymes precisely at the location of the fungi, leading to targeted ROS generation. Combined with the inherent maneuverability of the nanozyme, this leads to a powerful antifungal effect, demonstrating the swift eradication of fungal cells within an unprecedented timeframe of just 10 minutes. The team sees huge potential in this unique nanozyme-based robotics approach as they incorporate new strategies to automate the control and delivery of nanozymes. The promise it holds for antifungal therapy is just the beginning. Its precise targeting and rapid action suggest potential for treating other types of stubborn infections. This robotics approach signals a new chapter in the battle against fungal infections and represents a turning point in antifungal therapy. With this new tool, medical and dental practitioners are closer than ever to effectively tackling these challenging pathogens.

“We’ve uncovered a powerful tool in the fight against pathogenic fungal infections,” said Hyun (Michel) Koo of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine who led the research team. “What we have achieved here is a significant leap forward, but it’s also just the first step. The magnetic and catalytic properties combined with unexpected binding specificity to fungi open exciting opportunities for an automated ‘target-bind-and-kill’ antifungal mechanism. We are eager to delve deeper and unlock its full potential.”

Related Links:
University of Pennsylvania

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Portable X-Ray System
FDR Xair
New
Patient Positioning Devices & OR Accessories
SchureMed Tools
New
Digital X-Ray Flat Panel Detector
2121DXV
New
Silver Supplier
Patient Simulator
PatSim 200

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Birth Following Uterus Transplantation With Robot-Assisted Surgery...
Innovative Endoscopic Imaging System Enables More Accurate Fluorescence-Guided C...
Soft Robotic Electrode Offers Minimally Invasive Solution for Craniosurgery
Image: The benchmark may be useful in identifying the best treatment hospital for patients with gallbladder cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First-Ever Standard for Gallbladder Cancer Surgery Could Improve Patient Outcomes

Gallbladder cancer (GBC) surgery is a technically demanding procedure that requires significant expertise to meet high-quality surgical standards. Despite this, subpar surgeries are common, highlighting... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Game-Changing 10-Minute POC PCR Testing Platform Delivers Lab-Quality Results
First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before ...
Cartridge-Based Antigen Testing System Delivers PCR Equivalent Performance at Half...
Image: IntelliSep is the first FDA-cleared diagnostic tool to assess cellular host response to aid in identifying ED patients with sepsis (Photo courtesy of Cytovale)

Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis Triage in ED

Sepsis is the primary cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for over 350,000 fatalities annually in the United States alone, a figure that surpasses deaths from opioid overdoses, prostate cancer, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE