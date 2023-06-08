Digital Diagnostics Platform Predict Sepsis Based on Protein Biomarkers and Clinical Parameters

Sepsis is responsible for more deaths worldwide than all types of cancer combined. It is crucial to promptly identify those at risk of sepsis for timely interventions that can enhance patient outcomes. To address this challenge, a novel, pathogen-agnostic, host-based digital diagnostic (HBD) uses clinical parameters and protein biomarkers to assess a patient's sepsis risk within 24 hours.

The Sepsis ImmunoScore from Prenosis Inc. (Chicago, IL, USA) is a pathogen-agnostic, host-based digital diagnostic that leverages Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to predict sepsis based on a combination of clinical parameters and protein biomarkers. Prenosis has created a large and fast-growing dataset and biobank from patients diagnosed with sepsis and other infections. Collaborating with over ten U.S. hospitals, Prenosis has established a significant dataset and biobank for acute care infection cases. The platform amasses biomarker and clinical data from patients suspected of infection and hosts over 70,000 plasma or serum samples from more than 17,000 patients. Prenosis develops comprehensive biological profiles of each patient by measuring essential sepsis biomarkers. Moreover, it maintains a dataset of dense time series data from each patient's Electronic Medical Record (EMR), which includes demographics, vitals, lab results, interventions, outcomes, and several other parameters.

Capitalizing on its unique dataset and AI/ML techniques, Prenosis has developed the Sepsis ImmunoScore - a sepsis diagnostic tool aimed to facilitate precise medicine for infection in hospitals. The Sepsis ImmunoScore integrates seamlessly into a hospital’s clinical workflow. After a patient is admitted to a hospital or emergency department, any suspected infection can be confirmed by ordering the Sepsis ImmunoScore test. The Prenosis AI conducts a deep biological profile analysis of the patient, and the Sepsis ImmunoScore is displayed on the hospital's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. This provides actionable insights for optimized and personalized patient care. Proving the clinical utility of the Sepsis ImmunoScore is a crucial step toward its widespread deployment and adoption following potential future FDA approval. Prenosis plans to conduct an implementation study at three hospitals to demonstrate its deployment in a live hospital environment and verify that the Sepsis ImmunoScore aids in clinical decisions and enhances patient outcomes.

"Understanding and treating patients at risk of deterioration due to infection is a significant challenge in hospitals," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Ph.D, Prenosis CEO and Co-Founder. "With our proprietary biobank and dataset, we can help physicians better identify and treat sepsis."

Related Links:

Prenosis Inc.