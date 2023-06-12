First-Ever Multifunctional Medical Wristband Detects Atrial Fibrillation

Approximately one billion people worldwide are affected by various heart rhythm disorders, which can be effectively managed if diagnosed early. Now, a new medical-grade smart wristband automatically detects atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias, such as unexpected drops or surges in pulse rate. If the device identifies an arrhythmia or if the wearer feels unwell or experiences an abnormal pulse rate, they are encouraged to capture a six-lead electrocardiogram. This data allows physicians to diagnose the condition and suggest the appropriate treatment.

Teltonika (Vilnius, Lithuania) has launched TeltoHeart wristband, a first-of-its-kind, multifunctional, smart medical wristband that is capable of detecting atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias while recording a 6-lead ECG. This revolutionary device is specifically designed to assist individuals with heart rhythm problems and stands out due to its advanced technical capabilities. Incorporating patented, unique technology, the smart wristband utilizes a highly accurate algorithm to identify atrial fibrillation. The TeltoHeart wristband is part of Teltonika’s comprehensive telemedicine ecosystem known as MyHealth which also comprises a mobile app for data collection and the TeltoCare platform that allows doctors to monitor patient data.

"Heart rate monitoring needs to be carried out over a long period, but until now, the devices offered for this purpose have been either very inconvenient or expensive. The smart medical wristband developed by Teltonika is efficient, functional and comfortable to wear for long-term heart rate monitoring," said Martynas Osauskas, CEO of Teltonika Telemedic. "In addition, the ecosystem of telemedicine devices that will be developed in the future will help to address more persistent problems in the healthcare system. For example, doctors will be able to serve more patients with the ability to analyze data remotely. And by diagnosing diseases at an early stage, treatment costs and hospital workload can be reduced."

