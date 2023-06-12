First-Ever Multifunctional Medical Wristband Detects Atrial Fibrillation

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- ‘AI Doctor’ Predicts Patient Outcomes and Hospital Readmission
- First of Its Kind Multi-Stage Drug-Coated Balloon Technology to Help Fight GI Stenosis
- Innovative Immunotherapy Treatment Demonstrates 90% Success Rate in Patients with Multiple Myeloma
- Graphene-Based Biosensors Could Detect Sepsis Earlier in Critically Ill Patients
- World's Smallest Heart Pump Helps Cardiologists Support High-Risk Patients during Complex Procedures
- Next Gen Energy-Based Surgical Robots to Perform Operations without Touching Human Tissues
- VR Surgical Planning Solution Creates 3D Patient Avatars to Help Surgeons Visualize Medical Images
- Next-Gen Electrosurgical Generator Enhances Efficiencies in Treatment of Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate
- Tiny Surgical Robot Designed to Streamline Endovascular Interventional Procedures
- Advanced Arterial Thrombectomy System Rapidly Removes Blood Clots with Modulated Aspiration
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
- Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time Disease Detection
- Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at Patient Side
- Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis Triage in ED
- Game-Changing 10-Minute POC PCR Testing Platform Delivers Lab-Quality Results
- First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before Symptoms Present
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
