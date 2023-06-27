We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
01 Jul 2023 - 04 Jul 2023
9th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo

Device Capable of Reading Multiple Cardiac Vital Signs Offers Smarter Way to Monitor Critical Care Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: The Smart Cuff is a convenient device capable of reading multiple cardiac vital signs (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The Smart Cuff is a convenient device capable of reading multiple cardiac vital signs (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Patients undergoing surgery or intensive care face an increased risk of mortality and prolonged hospital stays due to their vulnerability to hypotension and hemodynamic instability, or irregular blood flow. Such potential complications necessitate continuous monitoring of several cardiac functions by healthcare professionals. However, there's currently no single, user-friendly device in the market capable of measuring the most critical aspects of a patient's cardiovascular health. Researchers are now in the process of developing a multifunctional device that can independently and reliably monitor blood pressure, cardiac output, and ventricular ejection fraction.

The “Smart Cuff” being developed by researchers at University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) is a versatile device designed to monitor multiple cardiac vital signs. The process begins by placing a cuff around the patient's arm and inflating it to the point where blood flow through the brachial artery is halted. Gradual deflation of the cuff generates a waveform - a crucial component of the Smart Cuff. This waveform is used to compute blood pressure. The Smart Cuff, using machine learning inspired by physiology and innovative cuff inflation-deflation patterns, is capable of calculating cardiac output and other significant variables. These include pulse pressure variations and left ventricular ejection fraction, indicating the effectiveness of the heart in pumping oxygen-rich blood throughout the body.

“Several hemodynamic monitoring devices are currently available, but they are invasive, manual or nonstandard,” said Ramakrishna Mukkamala, professor of bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering. “None have been widely adopted. Smart Cuff, which is worn on a patient’s arm just like a typical blood pressure cuff in critical care, can eliminate all these hurdles and allow for more efficient patient care.”

“Blood pressure is vital for monitoring hypotension and other potential risks to patients, but cardiac output and left ventricular ejection fraction are needed to determine treatment,” Mukkamala added. “Our goal here is to improve a patient’s cardiovascular outcomes and simplify evaluation tools for medical professionals.”

Related Links:
University of Pittsburgh 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Anesthesia Cart
UTGSA-333369-DKB
New
Liquid Marker for Preoperative Breast Localization
CARBO-REP
New
Injectable Hyaluronate Gel
Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wearable Device Could Improve ‘Tactile’ Sensitivity during Robotic Surgery
Augmented Reality App to Help Surgeons Identify Organs for Transplant
3D Optical Spine Navigation System Offers Real-Time Tracking and Eliminates Radi...
Image: The biodegradable hydrogel has shown promise for cartilage regeneration (Photo courtesy of UBC)

Biodegradable Implants Made from New Hydrogel Could Aid Cartilage Regeneration

Mimicking articular cartilage, which enables seamless movement in the knee and hip joints, is a complex task. Damage to this cartilage often results in pain, compromised function, and arthritis.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
Image: The innovative AI-enhanced UV-C disinfection technology could revolutionize healthcare (Photo courtesy of Shyld)

Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape

Healthcare-associated infection (HCAI) is a widespread complication in healthcare management, posing a significant health risk due to its potential to increase patient morbidity and mortality, prolong... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Image: The final pitches of the MEDICA Start-up COMPETITION have been among the most popular program highlights (Photo courtesy of MEDICA)

Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA

The internationally leading medical trade fair MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) has long been recognized as a global platform for health sector startups. At the forthcoming MEDICA 2023, which will be running... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE