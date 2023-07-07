Revolutionary Tool Diagnoses Heart Disease Due to Invisible Blockages in Small Blood Vessels

Microvascular disease primarily impacts the inner linings and walls of minute blood vessels branching off from the coronary arteries. While these minuscule vessels may not contain plaque, damage due to microvascular disease can induce spasms and restrict the supply of oxygenated blood to the heart muscle. This disease, more prevalent in women than men, can result in symptoms such as chest discomfort, breathlessness, and fatigue. Standard treatment includes specific medications, unlike those used for larger vessel heart disease, and lifestyle modifications like exercise and a nutritious diet. However, diagnosing microvascular disease accurately has been challenging due to its poor visibility during cardiac catheterization, unlike atherosclerotic plaque in the primary coronary arteries. Now, an innovative method can evaluate the health of smaller arteries within the heart and effectively detect microvascular disease which had remained a diagnostic challenge until now.

The Coroventis CoroFlow Cardiovascular System from Abbott (Lake Forest, IL, USA) is a revolutionary diagnostic tool that allows physicians to identify coronary microvascular dysfunction resulting from invisible blockages in the smallest arteries of the heart. Used in conjunction with Abbott's PressureWire X Guidewire, this wireless device produces hemodynamic data that measures the functioning of the epicardium (the heart's outermost lining), tiny blood vessels, and ventricles (the heart's largest pumping chambers). Designed for use during coronary angiography, the CoroFlow system assists in evaluating crucial heart function parameters and diagnosing or ruling out small vessel cardiac disease in individuals with symptoms such as chest discomfort, particularly those without significant blockages in the major coronary arteries.

Chest pain frequently prompts visits to primary care physicians, cardiologists, or emergency rooms. Without a definitive diagnosis, patients often repeatedly seek medical attention, searching for the root cause of their discomfort. With the CoroFlow system, doctors can precisely diagnose the presence or absence of microvascular disease, identify the causes of a patient's symptoms, and determine the best treatment to alleviate discomfort and improve heart health. For most individuals suffering from unexplained chest pain, the CoroFlow system can provide a previously elusive answer, confirming their symptoms as real — and treatable.

