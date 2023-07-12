Next-Gen Heart Failure Management Platform Combines Advanced Interatrial Shunting and Hemodynamic Monitoring

Heart failure, a progressive condition, affects almost 26 million patients around the world. Patients usually complain of impaired functional independence, poor quality of life, and frequent hospitalization associated with heart failure. Now, a next-generation heart failure management platform aims to deliver advanced interatrial shunting and hemodynamic monitoring to overcome the shortcomings of first-generation devices.

Adona Medical’s (Los Gatos, CA, USA) heart failure management platform comprises an adjustable interatrial shunt with integrated bi-atrial pressure monitoring. The shunt flow channel has an adaptable geometry, allowing it to be enlarged or reduced in size at any time post-implantation. This allows for optimizing the shunting flow or dose based on the patient’s needs during the initial procedure, as well as adjustments to be made in the future with the patient’s evolving condition over time. Additionally, the integrated sensors are capable of automatically capturing pressure readings from both the left and right atria several times a day without the need for patient interaction. These daily readings provide physicians with a detailed understanding of the patient’s hemodynamic status and can improve shunt therapy through informed pharmaceutical management.

“Adona Medical is committed to providing heart failure patients and physicians with technologies that address the shortcomings of currently available solutions. You’d struggle to find a physician comfortable with deciding on a fixed dose of medication for a patient and never being able to alter it in the future or monitor its effects, but this is comparable to the use case for interatrial shunts currently under clinical investigation,” said Brian Fahey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adona Medical. “At Adona, we believe that patient care can be pushed forward by a customizable and adjustable shunting approach combined with an advanced hemodynamic monitoring solution.

