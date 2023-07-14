We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Tiny Swallowable Vibrating Capsule Could Transform Clinical Approach to Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jul 2023
Image: A groundbreaking study using a vibrating capsule has revealed new insights into human gut-brain connection (Photo courtesy of Vibrant)
Image: A groundbreaking study using a vibrating capsule has revealed new insights into human gut-brain connection (Photo courtesy of Vibrant)

A pioneering study has made considerable progress in understanding the complex gut-brain nexus, a complex interplay that has long baffled researchers due to the challenges associated with probing the body's internal environment.

In the study, scientists at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research (LIBR, Tulsa, OK, USA) had participants ingest a minimally invasive vibrating capsule developed by Vibrant Ltd. (Newton, MA, USA). This was done to assess neural reactions during gastrointestinal stimulation, introducing a unique method to examine this intricate connection. The study's participants comprised healthy male and female volunteers aged between 18 and 40. The team found that the participants could sense the capsule's vibration under two scenarios: normal and intensified. The heightened stimulation resulted in superior perceptual accuracy, quicker identification of the stimulation, and a decrease in reaction time variability, implying the potential for further exploration of this method within various clinical cohorts. This marks a notable advancement as it validates the viability of this novel approach to studying gut feelings.

The researchers also identified the "gastric evoked potential," a delayed neural response in specific brain regions specifically triggered by the capsule's stimulation. These neural responses escalated in amplitude based on the stimulation intensity and were significantly correlated with perceptual accuracy. This finding offers a novel method to measure and understand the neural mechanisms governing the gut-brain connection.

“We were able to localize most of the capsule stimulations to the gastroduodenal segments of the digestive tract using abdominal X-ray imaging,” said Dr. Sahib Khalsa, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist at LIBR, and senior author of the study. “This finding is crucial as it provides a more precise understanding of where these gut-brain interactions are originating.”

“The potential clinical implications for the results of this study are substantial,” added Dr. Khalsa. “The vibrating capsule method could transform the clinical approach to disorders of gut-brain interaction, including eating disorders and certain gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia.”

