Shapeshifting Ingestible Capsule Deploys Targeted Therapies along GI Tract and Aids in Weight Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Jul 2023
Image: The paradigm-shifting ingestible device can deploy targeted therapies along the GI tract (Photo courtesy of Epitomee)
Image: The paradigm-shifting ingestible device can deploy targeted therapies along the GI tract (Photo courtesy of Epitomee)

The oral route of drug administration has long been favored for its convenience, making it the most popular choice. While it excels in achieving high compliance rates compared to alternatives like subcutaneous and IV injections, there are challenges associated with using this route for biologic drugs due to their rapid inactivation when taken by mouth. As a result, these drugs are typically administered through injections or infusions, which can be uncomfortable and potentially harmful. Now, a swallowable capsule could help millions of people shift away from injections, improving their lives and helping them stick to their prescribed treatments.

Epitomee Medical (Caesarea, Israel) is pioneering the development of ingestible devices that could revolutionize the treatment of prevalent chronic diseases. One of its groundbreaking innovations is a swallowable capsule that delivers biologic drugs directly to the gut wall. This targeted delivery of biologics has garnered significant attention in the medical field. Epitomee's unique platform technology is based on self-expanding hydro-gel scaffolds folded into a standard pharmaceutical capsule, made using biocompatible excipients, food additives, and food contact materials.

The swallowable capsule developed by Epitomee allows for targeted, protected, and assisted delivery of biologics by attaching the payload to the intestinal wall without disrupting the digestion process. After it is swallowed with water, the capsule reaches the small intestine and expands into a semi-rigid hexagonal tube in reaction to the intestinal pH levels. Its muco-adhesive layer ensures direct contact with the intestinal wall for secure absorption of the biologic payload. Once this contact is established, the biologic payload is released in a controlled manner over a predetermined period. After completing the desired substance release, the capsule disintegrates and naturally clears from the system.

In addition, Epitomee has developed a shapeshifting capsule for weight management that is composed of swellable biopolymers that mimics solid food to induce a sensation of satiety. Upon reaching the stomach, the capsule expands into a semi-rigid triangle, stimulating key pathways that regulate satiety and food intake. The capsule is then expelled through regular bowel movements without being absorbed by the body. The capsule is already CE cleared and is currently undergoing finalization for a pivotal study in the USA to seek FDA clearance. An earlier study has shown that using the Epitomee capsule resulted in clinically meaningful weight loss, attributed to increased satiety, reduced snacking, and smaller meal sizes. Epitomee will manufacture the weight management capsule while Nestlé Health Science (Lausanne, Switzerland) holds exclusive rights to commercialize the capsule globally.

Related Links:
Epitomee Medical
Nestlé Health Science 

