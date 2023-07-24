We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

Smart Wearable Stethoscope Continuously Monitors Biomarkers for Signs of Respiratory Irregularities

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: The wearable stethoscope enables continuous, connected care (Photo courtesy of Aevice Health)
Image: The wearable stethoscope enables continuous, connected care (Photo courtesy of Aevice Health)

Chronic respiratory diseases, affecting more than 545 million people globally, are among the primary causes of death, with asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) being the major contributors to emergency department (ED) visits and hospital readmissions. Recognizing exacerbations early can avert a large number of hospitalizations. Now, a new patient management platform, powered by a smart wearable stethoscope, offers constant monitoring of key digital biomarkers, providing healthcare professionals with a comprehensive review of the patient's lung health to monitor progression over time. Patients at risk of exacerbations can be identified sooner, potentially preventing hospital readmissions or ED visits.

The AeviceMD Monitoring System from Aevice Health (Singapore) features one of the world's smallest wearable stethoscopes, capable of identifying abnormal respiratory sounds, such as wheezing, and tracking vital signs like heart rate and respiratory rate. The device, approved for use in patients aged three years and older by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore (HSA), sports a unique design that enables comfortable and continuous monitoring across a broad age range - from young children to the elderly, who are more susceptible to respiratory diseases.

Given its approval for use in both clinical and home environments, the AeviceMD Monitoring System is incredibly versatile, allowing healthcare professionals the flexibility in how they deploy the device. Potential uses include in-hospital monitoring, at-home hospital care, and remote monitoring to supplement telehealth services.

Related Links:
Aevice Health

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
128 Slice CT Scanner
Supria 128
New
POC Handheld Ultrasound System
SONIMAGE HS2
New
Patient Monitor
Omega MD Series
New
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
iGo 2

Print article
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Image: Researchers are using AI to help with Crohn’s disease (Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center)

AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to serious symptoms if not properly managed. There is a clear need for reliable predictors of disease prognosis and response to treatment.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wireless Breast Implant Delivers Tumor-Selective Light to Kill Cancer Cells
Next-Gen Bioresorbable Scaffolds Could Support New Bone Formation
Tumor-Destroying System Uses Smart Needle to Treat Cancer
Image: Demonstration of the Bone Bolt being used to repair a posterior pelvic fracture (Photo courtesy of University of Utah Health)

Novel Implant System Effectively Treats Challenging Bone Fractures

A pioneering system for fixing bone fractures promises to enhance patient care, their overall quality of life, and broader health outcomes. The Bone Bolt System is a novel implant system for percutaneous... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results...
Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
Image: The Vivalytic MRSA/MSSA Rapid Test provides a quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at the point of care (Photo courtesy of Randox)

Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a critical pathogen responsible for numerous hospital-acquired infections, leading to complications and increased mortality rates. The World Health... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Image: The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to be worth USD 63 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Konica Minolta)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures

Minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures are designed to cause less trauma compared to traditional open surgeries, resulting in lower blood loss, minimal scarring, and reduced infection risks.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE