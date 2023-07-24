Smart Wearable Stethoscope Continuously Monitors Biomarkers for Signs of Respiratory Irregularities

Chronic respiratory diseases, affecting more than 545 million people globally, are among the primary causes of death, with asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) being the major contributors to emergency department (ED) visits and hospital readmissions. Recognizing exacerbations early can avert a large number of hospitalizations. Now, a new patient management platform, powered by a smart wearable stethoscope, offers constant monitoring of key digital biomarkers, providing healthcare professionals with a comprehensive review of the patient's lung health to monitor progression over time. Patients at risk of exacerbations can be identified sooner, potentially preventing hospital readmissions or ED visits.

The AeviceMD Monitoring System from Aevice Health (Singapore) features one of the world's smallest wearable stethoscopes, capable of identifying abnormal respiratory sounds, such as wheezing, and tracking vital signs like heart rate and respiratory rate. The device, approved for use in patients aged three years and older by the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore (HSA), sports a unique design that enables comfortable and continuous monitoring across a broad age range - from young children to the elderly, who are more susceptible to respiratory diseases.

Given its approval for use in both clinical and home environments, the AeviceMD Monitoring System is incredibly versatile, allowing healthcare professionals the flexibility in how they deploy the device. Potential uses include in-hospital monitoring, at-home hospital care, and remote monitoring to supplement telehealth services.

