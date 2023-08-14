We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
16 Aug 2023 - 18 Aug 2023
Asia Health 2023
23 Aug 2023 - 25 Aug 2023
Medical Fair China 2023
25 Aug 2023 - 28 Aug 2023
ESC Congress 2023 – European Society of Cardiology

First-Of-Its-Kind Handheld and Portable Intracardiac Pressure Monitor to Improve Heart Failure Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: The Acorai Heart Monitor’s hardware platform enables unique sensor insights (Photo courtesy of Acorai)
Image: The Acorai Heart Monitor’s hardware platform enables unique sensor insights (Photo courtesy of Acorai)

Heart failure, a progressive weakening of the heart's pumping ability, presents a significant diagnostic challenge. The classic symptoms, such as breathlessness, fatigue, and fluid retention, are found across various conditions, creating the need for advanced diagnostic techniques for confirmation. Intracardiac pressure monitoring (ICPM) has proven effective in managing heart failure patients, but current non-invasive methods are unsuitable for routine clinical use. Now, a new non-invasive device has the potential to revolutionize hemodynamic monitoring accessibility in hospitals and clinics, eliminating the need for invasive procedures. With accuracy levels comparable to invasive alternatives, the widespread implementation of this device could result in resource savings while simultaneously improving outcomes for heart failure patients.

Acorai (Stockholm, Sweden) is developing a first-of-its-kind non-invasive IPCM device that boasts a unique patented hardware technology and proprietary machine learning system. Known as the Acorai Heart Monitor, this device is designed to non-invasively estimate diastolic pulmonary artery pressure (dPAP), systolic pulmonary artery pressure (sPAP), and mean pulmonary artery pressure (mPAP) in Stage C heart failure patients undergoing hemodynamic monitoring. The device is designed for use as a companion test by qualified healthcare professionals (HCPs) combined with standard-of-care evaluation in a hospital or clinical setting to detect hemodynamic congestion and facilitate personalized heart failure treatments.

By leveraging a combination of seismic, audible, visual, and electrical sensors, the Acorai Heart Monitor generates a wealth of new data for healthcare professionals. Acorai's Machine Learning Engine captures real-time cardiac by utilizing one of the most expansive clinical datasets of its kind. The device’s handheld design and user-friendly interface make it easy for practitioners to quickly understand their patients' conditions. When positioned on the upper chest for two minutes while the patient is lying down, the Acorai Heart Monitor instantly displays cardiac measurements. Its adaptability enables usage across a wide range of care environments, whether within the emergency room, cardiac ward, doctor's office, or even at home in the community. Acorai's Heart Monitor has secured Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on preliminary data from a Swedish pilot study. In the study, 281 patients out of a total of 400 participants demonstrated a strong correlation with the invasive gold-standard measurements of pulmonary pressure.

“Receiving breakthrough designation is a massive inflection point in our device development journey, and we are thrilled for the decision,” said Kasper Bourdette, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Acorai. “This provides further signaling that we are on the right path and motivation for the [Acorai] team to take the device to approval in the coming few months.”

Related Links:
Acorai

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Intelligent Outpatient System
iOutpatient Solution
New
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
iGo 2

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Image: Researchers are using AI to help with Crohn’s disease (Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center)

AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to serious symptoms if not properly managed. There is a clear need for reliable predictors of disease prognosis and response to treatment.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed...
Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colo...
Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
Image: The POLARx FIT cryoablation balloon catheter (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

First-Of-Its-Kind Expandable Cryoballoon Catheter Advances Cryoablation Therapy

Cryoablation, a minimally invasive procedure for atrial fibrillation (AF), involves the use of a balloon catheter to deliver cryotherapy to the pulmonary vein. This action freezes the problematic tissue... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
Image: Anbio LAMP Solution is a small, yet powerful handheld analyzer for rapid, point-of-care testing (Photo courtesy of Anbio)

Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

An innovative point-of-care (POC) solution designed for ease of use and qualitative diagnostics is all set to become a game changer in the point-of-care (POC) and over-the-counter (OTC) space.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
Image: The endoscopy devices market is projected to reach USD 64.15 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures

Endoscopy, a medical procedure for internal examination, involves utilizing endoscopes – long, thin tubes – that are inserted directly into the body to visualize internal organs or tissues with high precision.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE