Cutting-Edge Solution Combines Robotics and Catheter-Based Technology for Less Invasive Open Heart Surgery

Heart disease remains a leading global cause of mortality, claiming the lives of millions annually. Although numerous cardiovascular treatments have advanced technologically and become less invasive, traditional heart valve surgery still remains a highly invasive procedure and is associated with extended recovery periods. Due to the associated risks of open heart surgeries, many patients defer treatment, unknowingly increasing their health risks and creating the potential for weakened states that could affect their chances of subsequently undergoing open heart surgery. Now, a patient-optimized approach for repairing and replacing heart valves that merges surgical robotics with catheter-based technology and next-generation implants could transform the treatment of structural heart disease.

Catheter-based interventions enable the treatment of heart valve disease through a minimal incision in the groin, without the need for stopping the heart or accessing the chest cavity, as required for open heart surgery. This technique expedites the recovery period from months to mere weeks and is generally viable even for patients in critical conditions. Nevertheless, the absence of commercially available catheter-based replacements for mitral and tricuspid valves on the market presents a predicament — fewer than 2% of the five million eligible patients currently receive treatment. Consequently, an expanding patient population has limited alternatives to manage valve disease before it reaches a critical stage.

Capstan Medical (Santa Cruz, CA, USA) is developing a platform for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid valve disease via a catheter while the heart is still beating. This groundbreaking solution combines advancements in surgical robotics with a catheter-based approach to provide a less invasive alternative to open heart surgery. This innovative approach could ensure precise and reliable placement of heart valve implants, substantially cutting down recovery periods, and minimizing complication risks. Over the coming months, Capstan is poised to advance the technology into its next developmental phase, ultimately leading to its use in humans.

“Open heart surgery is traumatic and an unrealistic treatment option for many – there is significant need for better options for patients to address their heart valve disease,” said CEO Maggie Nixon. “Capstan Medical is creating a new standard of heart valve intervention by bringing a minimally invasive treatment option to patients who need it most.”

