We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Pocket-Sized Device Uses Heat Signatures and Bacterial Fluorescence to Identify Infected Wounds Faster

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: The Ray 1 hyperspectral imaging device (Photo courtesy of Frontiers in Medicine)
Image: The Ray 1 hyperspectral imaging device (Photo courtesy of Frontiers in Medicine)

Identifying a wound that is becoming infected has long posed challenges for medical professionals. The signs and symptoms are often vague, and methods of detecting bacteria are time-consuming and not always accessible. Consequently, diagnosing a wound infection can be subjective, depending upon the experience of clinicians. The risk of infections delaying the healing process or spreading within the body underscores the urgency of timely treatment to ensure the well-being of patients. Now, an international team of scientists and clinicians have developed a device run from a smartphone or tablet app that enables advanced imaging of a wound in order to identify infection.

Scientists at Western University (Toronto, ON, Canada) and Swift Medical (Toronto, ON, Canada) have built a device that works with smartphones and tablets to capture medical images capable of identifying infected wounds. By capturing both the heat emitted by a wound and the fluorescence of bacteria, this device aids clinicians in distinguishing between inflammation and a potentially dangerous infection. This advancement could expedite interventions, enabling the identification of infections before they escalate into severe health risks. Dubbed the Swift Ray 1, the device attaches to a smartphone and interfaces with the Swift Skin and Wound software. This pairing facilitates the capture of medical-grade photos, infrared thermography images (which measure body heat), and bacterial fluorescence images (which reveal bacteria using violet light).

None of these images, taken individually, would be sufficient to confirm infection. Clinical examination has limited accuracy, as does thermography, which detects heat variations due to inflammation and infection. Bacterial fluorescence alone can only evaluate the wound's surface, which is naturally colonized by bacteria, creating the need for additional methods to differentiate between contamination and an infected wound. The researchers set out to combine these modalities in order to devise an approach that wouldn't require multiple costly devices, would address the shortcomings of each imaging method, and could provide an objective measure of the wound healing progress. To validate their device, they recruited 66 patients with wounds meeting specific criteria. These wounds exhibited no signs of infection spreading, did not contain foreign objects, and had not previously been treated with antibiotics or growth factors. After uncovering, cleaning, and drying the wounds, imaging was performed, followed by routine care.

A researcher who was not present for the wound care process reviewed the images and identified four distinct patterns. Wounds with normal temperature and no bacterial fluorescence were deemed 'non-inflamed', while slightly warmer wounds with minimal bacterial fluorescence were categorized as 'inflamed'. The last two patterns, characterized by significantly elevated temperature, with or without bacterial fluorescence, were both labeled as 'infected', based on the unanimous opinion of clinicians who examined these wounds. Among the 66 wounds, 20 were classified as non-inflamed, 26 as inflamed, and 20 as infected.

To evaluate the device's accuracy, the researchers conducted a principal component analysis and employed the nearest k-neighbor clustering algorithm to assess whether a machine learning model could correctly differentiate these wound categories. Impressively, the model successfully distinguished all three categories with an overall accuracy of 74%. When distinguishing between infected and non-infected wounds, the model accurately identified 100% of infected wounds and 91% of non-infected wounds. The researchers underscored the importance of considering these images within a medical context. For instance, a wound deemed cool enough to be non-inflamed might have compromised blood supply affecting healing. However, the combination of the Swift Ray 1 device with the Swift Skin and Wound software enables doctors to merge multiple infection identification methods, expanding their diagnostic toolkit without the need for multiple expensive devices. In the future, this technology could enable swift, accurate diagnoses for every patient with wounds, and facilitate more effective telemedicine assessments.

“Research has demonstrated bacterial imaging helps guide clinicians’ work to remove nonviable tissue, yet it cannot identify infection by itself,” said Dr. Jose Ramirez-GarciaLuna of McGill University Health Centre, first author of the study. “Thermography provides insight into the inflammatory and circulatory changes happening under the skin.”

Related Links:
Western University 
Swift Medical 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
PACS Workstation
CHILI WebViewer NG
New
Volumetric Infusion Pump
CODAN A717V Plus/A718V Plus

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis

Over the past five decades, there has been a surge in cases of a specific type of esophageal and stomach cancer - esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma (GCA).... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries
First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine ...
First-Of-Its-Kind Expandable Cryoballoon Catheter Advances Cryoablation Therapy
Image: The Levita MARS System has received U.S. FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of Levita Magnetics)

First-of-Its-Kind Minimally Invasive Surgery Platform Combines Magnets and Machines

Magnetic surgery represents a breakthrough aimed at enhancing the advantages of minimally invasive procedures, with prior research clearly demonstrating its clinical merits. Similarly, robotic-assisted... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing...
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Image: The REVDX portable device aims to make basic blood tests results accessible to anyone, anywhere (Photo courtesy of EFA Technologies)

First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere

Presently, the complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most frequently recommended diagnostic tests to evaluate an individual's overall health by measuring factors like oxygen-transporting red blood cells,... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE