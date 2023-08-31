We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Smart Implantable Device Changes Shape to Maintain Drug Dosage

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: AI-enabled soft robotic implant monitors scar tissue to self-adapt for personalized drug treatment (Photo courtesy of University of Galway)
Image: AI-enabled soft robotic implant monitors scar tissue to self-adapt for personalized drug treatment (Photo courtesy of University of Galway)

Implantable medical devices offer the potential for revolutionary therapeutic solutions in healthcare, such as insulin release for diabetes treatment. However, a significant hurdle to these devices is the body's response to foreign objects. Now, a new breakthrough in medical device technology facilitated by the use of soft robotics advances the potential for implantable devices to remain inside a patient's body for prolonged periods, enabling long-term therapeutic treatment. This innovation closely resembles a therapeutic implant equipped with the capability to sense its environment and react as required using artificial intelligence (AI). This development could revolutionize implantable drug delivery for various chronic diseases.

Research teams at University of Galway (Galway, Ireland) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) have developed an intelligent device that is capable of sensing its surroundings and adapting itself for releasing drugs as needed, even in the presence of surrounding scar tissue. This smart implantable device is adept at administrating drugs, while simultaneously bypassing scar tissue build up and monitoring the body's response, as well as adjusting its shape to maintain precise drug dosing with the use of AI. The technology could pave the way for intelligent, long-term, tailored treatment for patients by combining soft robotics with AI.

Initially, the research team developed flexible devices, known as soft robotic implants, to enhance drug delivery and reduce fibrosis. While successful, these devices were seen as one-size-fits-all solutions, disregarding individual patient needs and the progressive nature of fibrosis. In their latest research, the team significantly enhanced this technology through AI integration, making it responsive to the implant surroundings. This adaptability holds promise for extending device longevity by countering the body's natural characteristic to reject foreign entities.

In order to tackle the challenge of scar tissue formation, the research team harnessed an emerging technique called mechanotherapy. Soft robotic implants make regular movements within the body, preventing scar tissue accumulation by performing actions such as inflation and deflation. A key aspect of the advanced implantable device is a conductive porous membrane capable of detecting blockages caused by scar tissue. This detection mechanism identifies blocked pores through disruptions in electrical signals passing through the membrane, triggered by cells and their secretions. The researchers believe that their medical device breakthrough could usher in independent closed-loop implants that not only reduce fibrotic encapsulation but also continually sense and intelligently adjust drug release activity in response.

“The device worked out the best regime to release a consistent dose, by itself, even when significant fibrosis was simulated,” said Professor Garry Duffy, Professor of Anatomy and Regenerative Medicine at University of Galway, and senior author on the study. “We showed a worst-case scenario of very thick and dense scar tissue around the device and it overcame this by changing how it pumps to deliver medication. We could finely control the drug release in a computational model and on the bench using soft robotics, regardless of significant fibrosis.”

“If we can sense how the individual’s immune system is responding to an implanted therapeutic device and modify the dosing regime accordingly, it could have great potential in personalized, precision drug delivery, reducing off-target effects and ensuring the right amount of drug is delivered at the right time. The work presented here is a step towards that goal,” added Professor Ellen Roche, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at MIT.

Related Links:
University of Galway
MIT 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive
New
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
Infusion System
Alaris Syringe Module

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
Image: AI can predict certain forms of esophageal and stomach cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis

Over the past five decades, there has been a surge in cases of a specific type of esophageal and stomach cancer - esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and gastric cardia adenocarcinoma (GCA).... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Contact Lenses Powered by Micrometres-Thin Tear-Based Battery Can Flag Dis...
Pocket-Sized Device Uses Heat Signatures and Bacterial Fluorescence to Identify ...
Pill Mimics Effects of Gastric Bypass Surgery to Offer Potential for Non-Invasive...
Image: The easy to use transcatheter pulmonary valve for young children requires only a small incision (Photo courtesy of PolyVascular)

First-of-Its-Kind Non-Surgical Pediatric Heart Valve to Transform Treatment of Congenital Heart Disease

Children born with congenital heart defects often undergo a series of invasive open-heart surgeries that affect their ability to lead full lives. Now, a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical heart valve holds... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE