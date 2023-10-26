Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Blood-Brain Barrier Opening Device Enables Liquid Biopsy Tests in Brain Tumor Patients
- AI from Patient ECGs Can Detect Cardiovascular Disease Risks Sooner, Suggests Study
- Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery for Aortic Stenosis
- Innovative Method Combats Bacterial Infection Post Artificial Bone Transplantation
- New Smart Materials for Wearable Technology Could Improve Health Monitoring Devices
- Laser-Based Imaging Technique Enables Much Faster Tissue Diagnosis during Tumor Surgery
- Collaborative Magnetic Microrobots Open New Horizons for Promising Biomedical Applications
- Improved Medical Implants Could Influence Immune System to Help Instead of Harming the Body
- First-Of-Its-Kind Implantable Defibrillator Technology Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms and Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- Needle-Based Intervention Robot Compatible with both Fluoroscopy and CT
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
- Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
- Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions
- Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
