We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Smartphone Face-Screening Tool Helps Paramedics Identify Stroke in Seconds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Jun 2024
Print article
PhD scholar Guilherme Camargo de Oliveira demonstrates the face screening tool with Visiting Associate Professor Nemuel Daniel Pah (left) (Photo courtesy of Seamus Daniel, RMIT University)
PhD scholar Guilherme Camargo de Oliveira demonstrates the face screening tool with Visiting Associate Professor Nemuel Daniel Pah (left) (Photo courtesy of Seamus Daniel, RMIT University)

Strokes, affecting millions globally, occur when the brain's blood supply is compromised, depriving brain tissue of essential oxygen and nutrients. Common symptoms include confusion, loss of movement control, speech impairments, and reduced facial expressions. Early stroke detection is crucial; prompt treatment significantly improves recovery, reduces the risk of permanent disability, and saves lives. Yet, around 13% of strokes go undetected in emergency departments and community hospitals, and 65% of patients lacking a documented neurological exam are not diagnosed with stroke. The subtlety of symptoms and potential biases against different races or genders further complicate timely recognition. Now, an innovative smartphone-based facial screening tool promises to help paramedics identify stroke signs much sooner and more accurately than current technologies.

Developed by biomedical engineers at RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia), this technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze facial symmetry and muscle movements, enhancing stroke detection through facial expression recognition. Stroke often causes unilateral facial muscle impairment, making one side of the face act differently than the other. As reported in a study published in Computer Methods and Programs in Biomedicine, the research utilized video analyses of facial expressions from 14 post-stroke individuals and 11 healthy controls. Using the Facial Action Coding System (FACS) from the 1970s, which categorizes facial movements by muscle contractions or relaxations, the AI assesses changes in facial expression symmetry, particularly in smiles. The 

Paramedics can use this simple smartphone tool to quickly assess if a patient has had a stroke, potentially notifying hospitals before the ambulance leaves the patient’s house. While this tool, with an 82% accuracy rate in stroke detection, is unlikely to replace detailed clinical diagnostics, it could significantly speed up the identification of patients requiring urgent care. The researchers are planning to expand this technology into an app, in collaboration with healthcare providers, to detect other neurological conditions affecting facial expressions. They are also aiming to enhance the AI's capabilities by integrating more data and extending its diagnostic reach to other diseases.

“We have developed a simple smartphone tool that paramedics can use to instantly determine whether a patient is post-stroke and then inform the hospital before the ambulance leaves the patient’s house,” said team leader Professor Dinesh Kumar from RMIT’s School of Engineering. “Our face-screening tool has a success rate for detecting stroke that compares favorably to paramedics.”

Related Links:
RMIT University 

 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotics Combined with AI Improves Safety in Emergency Stroke Surgeries
Electronic Grid Records Brain Activity during Surgery to Minimize Damage to Healthy...
Total Robotic Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Proves More Beneficial than Conven...
Image: The MISSO Robotic System (Photo courtesy of Meril)

First-Of-Its-Kind Surgical Robotic Technology Provides Real-Time Assistance during Knee Replacement Procedures

Robotic systems provide valuable, objective data before surgery, enabling personalization and customization to meet the specific needs of each patient, thereby significantly enhancing satisfaction after... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE