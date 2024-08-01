New Scoring System Accurately Identifies HFpEF Heart Failure Patients

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) is the fastest-growing type of heart failure. Diagnosing HFpEF across populations is notably challenging, particularly in primary care, due to the various factors that influence each patient's diagnosis. Many patients with HFpEF remain unidentified until their condition has substantially worsened. The diagnosis and management of HFpEF differ markedly from other types of heart failure, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment to benefit from new therapies. Now, a newly developed scoring system has demonstrated effectiveness in identifying patients with HFpEF.

In collaborative research led by University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute (Cleveland, OH, USA), a team developed the HFpEF-ABA score which integrates factors such as age, body mass index (BMI), and atrial fibrillation to facilitate the diagnosis of HFpEF, particularly in patients presenting with unexplained dyspnea or shortness of breath. The HFpEF score was derived and validated using data pooled from prominent academic centers across Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States. It calculates the likelihood of HFpEF based on three simple clinical parameters: age, BMI, and atrial fibrillation, according to research published on July 12 in Nature Medicine.

The simplicity of the HFpEF-ABA score makes it a practical tool for initial screening without the need for advanced imaging, thereby extending its applicability to various healthcare settings, including those in primary care and remote locations. Patients identified through this screening as having a high probability of HFpEF could be directed towards further diagnostic procedures such as echocardiography or cardiac catheterization as necessary. Moreover, it allows for the prompt initiation of treatment with novel medications like SGLT-2 inhibitors (SGLT-2i) and GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA), enhancing patient outcomes. The researchers acknowledge a significant segment of the population likely remains undiagnosed with HFpEF. Ongoing studies aim to explore effective strategies to promote the adoption of this new scoring system among clinicians, facilitating the timely identification and appropriate management of patients with HFpEF using the latest therapeutic options.

“We’re tapping into an opportunity to elevate the standard of care, and it will change the paradigm for diagnosis for better identification of HFpEF at the community level,” said Varun Sundaram, MD, PhD, MSc, FRCP (UK). "By improving our ability to identify these patients, physicians can respond more quickly and effectively to treat their specific conditions. The new score was designed to address this need. It is a straightforward scoring model that has demonstrated excellent performance across diverse populations."

