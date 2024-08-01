We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Radcal

Download Mobile App




New Scoring System Accurately Identifies HFpEF Heart Failure Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: A new score system can better screen and treat HFpEF heart failure patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: A new score system can better screen and treat HFpEF heart failure patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) is the fastest-growing type of heart failure. Diagnosing HFpEF across populations is notably challenging, particularly in primary care, due to the various factors that influence each patient's diagnosis. Many patients with HFpEF remain unidentified until their condition has substantially worsened. The diagnosis and management of HFpEF differ markedly from other types of heart failure, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment to benefit from new therapies. Now, a newly developed scoring system has demonstrated effectiveness in identifying patients with HFpEF.

In collaborative research led by University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute (Cleveland, OH, USA), a team developed the HFpEF-ABA score which integrates factors such as age, body mass index (BMI), and atrial fibrillation to facilitate the diagnosis of HFpEF, particularly in patients presenting with unexplained dyspnea or shortness of breath. The HFpEF score was derived and validated using data pooled from prominent academic centers across Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States. It calculates the likelihood of HFpEF based on three simple clinical parameters: age, BMI, and atrial fibrillation, according to research published on July 12 in Nature Medicine.

The simplicity of the HFpEF-ABA score makes it a practical tool for initial screening without the need for advanced imaging, thereby extending its applicability to various healthcare settings, including those in primary care and remote locations. Patients identified through this screening as having a high probability of HFpEF could be directed towards further diagnostic procedures such as echocardiography or cardiac catheterization as necessary. Moreover, it allows for the prompt initiation of treatment with novel medications like SGLT-2 inhibitors (SGLT-2i) and GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA), enhancing patient outcomes. The researchers acknowledge a significant segment of the population likely remains undiagnosed with HFpEF. Ongoing studies aim to explore effective strategies to promote the adoption of this new scoring system among clinicians, facilitating the timely identification and appropriate management of patients with HFpEF using the latest therapeutic options.

“We’re tapping into an opportunity to elevate the standard of care, and it will change the paradigm for diagnosis for better identification of HFpEF at the community level,” said Varun Sundaram, MD, PhD, MSc, FRCP (UK). "By improving our ability to identify these patients, physicians can respond more quickly and effectively to treat their specific conditions. The new score was designed to address this need. It is a straightforward scoring model that has demonstrated excellent performance across diverse populations."

Related Links:
University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Hemoconcentrator
Hemocor HPH

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Method Accurately Estimates Cardiovascular State to Inform Blood Pressure Ma...
Stretchable Glove for Precise Hand Motion Detection to Find Application in Remote...
3D-Printed Blood Vessels Could Improve Outcomes for Heart Bypass Patients
Image: A new study has found lasting, reliable performance for wireless pacemakers (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Dual-Chamber Wireless Pacemaker Delivers Lasting and Reliable Performance

Pacemakers are devices that send electrical impulses to maintain proper heart rhythm in patients with slow heart rates. Traditional pacemakers are implanted under the skin in the chest, with leads extending... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE