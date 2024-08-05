We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




AI Tool Helps Cardiologists Diagnose Heart Attacks Using Electrocardiogram Technology

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Aug 2024
Print article
Image: Heart conditions can be diagnosed roughly as accurately using just three electrodes and an AI tool (Photo courtesy of Scripps Research)
Image: Heart conditions can be diagnosed roughly as accurately using just three electrodes and an AI tool (Photo courtesy of Scripps Research)

To diagnose conditions such as heart attacks and heart rhythm disturbances, clinicians usually depend on 12-lead electrocardiograms (ECGs)—sophisticated setups that involve placing multiple electrodes around the chest and limbs to capture the heart’s electrical activity. These ECGs require specialized equipment and trained personnel, which not all clinics have. Now, a team of scientists and clinicians has demonstrated that heart conditions can be diagnosed with comparable accuracy using just three electrodes and an artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

In their findings published on August 1, 2024, in npj Digital Medicine, researchers from Scripps Research (La Jolla, CA, USA) demonstrated that their AI algorithm could recreate full 12-lead ECGs using data from only three ECG leads. Additionally, clinicians were able to detect heart attacks nearly as accurately using the AI-generated ECGs as they could with traditional 12-lead ECGs. To develop this AI tool, the team utilized over 600,000 12-lead ECGs previously collected from patients, where approximately half displayed normal rhythms and the others showed various heart conditions. They experimented to determine which combinations of two or three electrodes could be used for the AI to accurately recreate the 12-lead data.

The team then assessed a set of 238 ECGs, half of which indicated a heart attack. Cardiologists were shown either the original 12-lead ECGs or those reconstructed by the AI from three chosen leads, without knowing which was which. The cardiologists accurately identified signs of heart attacks 81.4% of the time in the AI-generated ECGs, closely approaching the 84.6% accuracy rate of the traditional 12-lead ECGs. The researchers noted that before this algorithm can be integrated into clinical decision-making, further prospective studies are necessary with various patient groups and in diverse clinical environments. Nonetheless, if the tool maintains its efficacy, it could facilitate the use of ECGs in settings that lack specialized equipment and personnel, potentially speeding up diagnoses and treatments for patients.

“This opens up the door to patients being able to get really high-quality, time-sensitive clinical data without traveling to somewhere that has a 12-lead ECG,” said cardiologist Evan Muse, MD, PhD, the lead of cardiovascular genomics at Scripps Research Translational Institute, assistant professor of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research and co-senior author of the new paper. “It likely means not only increased access to ECG technology, but decreased costs and improved patient safety.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Radiology Software
DxWorks

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Vine Robots with Magnetic Skin to Transform Cancer Treatment
AI Enhances Early-Stage Detection of Esophageal Cancers During Routine Endoscopy...
Dual-Chamber Wireless Pacemaker Delivers Lasting and Reliable Performance
Image: The VELYS SPINE dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of DePuy Synthes)

Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands

A dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform for use in planning and instrumenting spinal fusion procedures in the cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac spine can help surgeons tackle their... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Awards 2024 Finalists Announced
2024 World Medical Tourism Conference and Medical Tourism Expo to Showcase Latest...
BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billio...
Image: The Innovalve transseptal delivery system is designed to enable safe deployment of the Innovalve implant (Photo courtesy of Innovalve Bio)

Edwards Lifesciences Acquires Sheba Medical’s Innovalve Bio Medical

Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA), a leading company in medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care, has acquired Innovalve Bio Medical LTD. (Ramat Gan, Israel), an early-stage... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE