Cutting-Edge 3D-Printed Microneedle Technology Revolutionizes Drug Delivery and Diagnostics

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Aug 2024
Image: 3D-printed hollow microneedles enable remote-controlled sensing and drug delivery (Photo courtesy of Advanced Healthcare Materials)
Image: 3D-printed hollow microneedles enable remote-controlled sensing and drug delivery (Photo courtesy of Advanced Healthcare Materials)

A groundbreaking system that integrates remote health monitoring and drug delivery using 3D-printed hollow microneedles is set to revolutionize healthcare, particularly benefiting those in underserved or remote areas.

Developed by researchers at the University of Victoria (Victoria, BC, Canada) and the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI, Los Angeles, CA, USA), this integrated theranostic microneedle array (MNA) system marks a significant step forward in personalized medicine. The system's 3D-printed hollow microneedles enable painless and minimally invasive access to interstitial fluid, transforming both drug delivery and diagnostics. It includes an array of colorimetric sensors capable of quantitatively measuring vital health indicators such as pH, glucose, and lactate levels, while also featuring a remotely-triggered mechanism for on-demand drug delivery. Notably, the system employs an ultrasonic atomizer that simplifies the drug delivery process. This innovation, detailed in a publication in Advanced Healthcare Materials, facilitates rapid, pumpless, point-of-care drug administration, enhancing the system's portability and simplicity.

The system has extensive capabilities, demonstrating the ability to monitor pH levels from 3 to 8, glucose up to 16 mm, and lactate up to 1.6 mm. These metrics are essential for tracking various health conditions. A key aspect of this technology is its smartphone application, which acts as an interface for both sensing and drug delivery operations. This user-friendly platform allows patients and healthcare providers to easily manage and interpret data and oversee the drug delivery process. The broader implications of this technology are profound. It offers a means to extend remote health monitoring and treatment capabilities, potentially overcoming geographical and socioeconomic barriers in healthcare access. This democratization of healthcare resources could lead to timelier medical interventions, ongoing health condition monitoring, and genuinely personalized care, regardless of a patient's location or financial status.

The potential of this system to improve the management of chronic diseases, which often require sustained treatment regimens, is particularly promising. Its capacity for on-demand medication delivery and non-invasive health monitoring could significantly enhance patient outcomes and quality of life. As global healthcare systems face challenges related to equity and accessibility, this technology presents a vision for a future where high-quality healthcare is not confined by geographical or economic limitations. The system represents a substantial advancement in merging remote monitoring, on-demand drug delivery, and accessible user interfaces, paving the way toward more equitable health outcomes and resource distribution. The developers of this innovative system have effectively tackled existing challenges in drug delivery and health monitoring, setting the stage for ongoing innovations in personalized, accessible healthcare for all.

"This innovative approach confronts drug delivery challenges, particularly in managing chronic diseases requiring long-term treatment, while also offering avenues for non-invasive health monitoring through microneedle-based sensors," said Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO of TIBI and a renowned expert in bioengineering.

